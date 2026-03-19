Optimism grows as SA’s 2026 wine harvest outlook improves

South Africa’s wine industry is heading into the final stretch of the 2026 harvest with renewed optimism, as improved crop estimates and encouraging early quality indicators point to a stronger season than initially expected.

Source: Archive

With most of the harvest already completed, producers are seeing the benefits of stable vineyard conditions and a more balanced growing cycle, following a period of adjustment across the sector. While volumes are now expected to increase, the focus is equally on consistency and quality across key cultivars.

Favourable weather supports vineyard performance

Favourable weather conditions have played a central role in shaping the improved outlook. According to Dr Etienne Terblanche, Manager of Vinpro Consultation Services, moderate summer conditions during bunch initiation in 2025 laid a strong foundation for fruit development.

“Combined with healthy vine canopies after harvest and winter rainfall close to long-term averages, vines entered the new season with sufficient reserves and good soil moisture levels,” he said.

Warm, dry spring conditions also contributed to earlier-than-usual budburst, with even budding and minimal frost damage supporting strong flowering and fruit set. This resulted in improved cluster numbers per vine, particularly in early cultivars such as Chardonnay, Pinotage and Chenin Blanc.

While dry conditions led to smaller berry sizes, this was largely offset by increased fertility, either through more berries per cluster or more bunches per vine.

Rainfall stabilises production expectations

Weather patterns later in the season also influenced the crop. After an extended period of heat, February rainfall across several wine-growing regions helped ease concerns around water availability. Although some localised showers created sanitary challenges, the rainfall contributed to stabilising production expectations.

Quality indicators point to strong vintage

Early indicators suggest that the 2026 vintage could deliver strong quality. Early cultivars are showing balanced sugar and acidity levels, while late red varieties are progressing well, with small berries and good colour development pointing to high-quality wine potential.

The harvest has also been relatively compact due to earlier ripening and intermittent weather delays, placing pressure on cellar capacity but allowing grapes to be processed at optimal maturity.

Supply management key as volumes increase

Rico Basson, CEO of South Africa Wine, said the improved outlook comes at a critical time for the industry. "The improved crop outlook and promising quality indicators are encouraging for the South African wine industry,” he said. “Following a more subdued sales period in some markets over the past year, the larger harvest will require careful supply management across the value chain.”

He added that the stronger crop positions the industry to respond to growing global demand, while continuing to build South Africa’s reputation for quality, diversity and value.