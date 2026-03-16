Eastern Cape lobster project secures R2.8m to scale exports

Seven lobster-farming cooperatives in Port St Johns are set to increase production and expand exports after the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) injected R2.8m into the Tsweleni Rock Lobster Project.

Source: Supplied | Left to right: Vuyelwa Ndumela Chairperson of Ndluzula Cooperative, Rekaseed's Cinga Sejosengoe, Rekaseed director Duncan Sejosengoe, Lea Reinhardt and Udo Censkowsky from the German Import Promotion Desk, ECDC Trade Promotion Specialist Linda Lubengu, and community liaison officer Xolile Sigaji at the Tsweleni rock lobster project in Port St John’s. Sitting: Wandile Potso, Chairperson of Mhadini Cooperative.

The funding will support production growth, enhance product quality, and prepare the operation for broader international sales in the upcoming fishing season.

New infrastructure to preserve lobster quality

Of the total investment, R1.7m went toward a 10-tank lobster holding facility, while the OR Tambo District Municipality contributed a 12-metre freezing unit.

The infrastructure keeps lobsters alive in seawater pools that mimic their natural habitat until sale or transport.

Remaining funds cover operational costs, including stock, salaries, security, electrical upgrades, transport logistics, and fishing permits, says ECDC Acting Manager for Financial Incentives and Business Support, Fikile Mzinyati.

Scaling production and exports

Operating under the Singabalobi Secondary Cooperative, the seven primary cooperatives — Lower Luphoko, ALBZ Industries, Manxokweni, Ndluzula, Rhebu, Nxonxa, and Mhadini — produced 1.8 tonnes of lobster in the 2025 season, exporting 370 kg of live lobster to Asian markets, including Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Through a joint venture, RS Foods, with aggregator Rekaseed, the cooperatives manage commercial operations and aim to secure international export certifications. Mzinyati notes, “RS Foods manages the business side of the operation, while Rekaseed holds the permits required to transport lobster from fishermen to market and assists in sourcing buyers.”

Frozen lobster and future expansion

For 2026, the project expects a 7-tonne harvest, mainly sold as frozen lobster. "Although frozen lobster generates lower revenues than live exports, it has a longer shelf life and provides more flexibility in accessing markets," says Mzinyati.

Plans also include diversifying into other fish species, expanding the holding facility, and introducing seafood processing at the site.

International engagement and market readiness

In February, a German delegation visited Port St Johns as part of a Seafood Sourcing Mission to connect emerging producers with European buyers. Conducted with ECDC, the initiative assessed export readiness, compliance, and market access for Eastern Cape seafood producers.

Rekaseed director Duncan Sejosengoe adds: "The work we are doing restores dignity and economic agency to local fishing communities. Completing the seafood value chain is not only a milestone for our business but also for the communities we serve."