New Maharishi NextUp Institute to nurture South Africa's tech future

The Maharishi NextUp Institute of Technology (MNIT) officially launched in Johannesburg this week, marking a vital expansion of the Maharishi Invincibility Institute’s (MII) "Education Town" vision — an urban renewal project aimed at revitalising the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) by transforming it into a vibrant, safe world-class hub for learning that leads directly into quality jobs.

Supplied image: MII - Education Town

The opening of MNIT was made possible through the donation of a dedicated 10-storey, 10,065m2 campus at 56 Main Street, Marshalltown by South African tech pioneers and philanthropists, David and Tracey Frankel.

Institute of technology for Africa’s underserved youth

Maharishi NextUp is designed to ensure sustainable work opportunities for South Africa’s most underserved youth. The institute focuses on preparing students for high-demand roles in the fourth industrial revolution, offering specialised academies in:

Artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation

Cybersecurity

Digital Skills, including cloud engineering, digital design, digital marketing and advertising, data science and others

Financial and professional services: Specialised insurance, banking, and financial markets academies developed in partnership with industry leaders to address verified skills shortages

The model is proudly South African and demand-driven, partnering directly with tech giants and corporate leaders, who will co-design the curriculum, for their own critical scarce skills needs, and in this way will provide job pathways into quality jobs for graduates.

Legacy of impact

"This is more than a building; it is a promise to our youth that they will not be left behind by the AI revolution," said Dr Taddy Blecher, CEO of MII.

"For 20 years, we have proven if you unlock the genius in every young person, they compete at the highest levels. David and Tracey’s incredible generosity has provided the most exciting home inside Education Town. Youth will build the competence and solid grounding to massively add value, and leverage AI to build and transform business, solving business and societal problems.”

Supplied image: Dr Taddy Blecher, MII CEO, addresses students

David and Tracey Frankel noted the importance of this initiative in fostering South African tech talent: "We believe in a future where Johannesburg becomes one of the pre-eminent tech capitals on the continent. By providing this permanent infrastructure, and nurturing the set of cutting-edge programmes coming in here, we are confident we will see youth trained as future tech leaders who will drive forward South Africa’s digital economy.”

Education Town catalysing urban renewal

MII is a lead partner in JoziMyJozi, a coalition of big business — including Anglo American, Standard Bank, ABSA, and Nando’s — dedicated to restoring the economic vibrancy of the inner city. Maharishi’s "Education Town" initiative has already seen the opening of the "Field of Dreams" — the first full-size football field in the CBD in a century — the Security Mastery Academy including installation of solar-driven street lighting to ensure safer, cleaner streets for over 3000 students who study there daily.

By its fifth year, the facility at 56 Main Street is expected to operate at full capacity, serving as a blueprint for tech-talent development to be replicated across South Africa.