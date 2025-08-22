South Africa
    Unitrans wins at Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards

    Unitrans has secured top honours at the 2025 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards (ASCEA), recognised in the category of Inventory, Warehousing and Distribution Management for its partnership with Isanti Glass. The award recognises Unitrans’ role in transforming Isanti Glass from operational constraints to a streamlined, scalable supply chain positioned for long-term growth.
    Issued by Unitrans
    22 Aug 2025
    22 Aug 2025
    The Unitrans and Isanti Glass team members. From left to right: Vorster Stone – general manager – Unitrans, Shirish Sukdeo – chief operations executive – Isanti Glass, Ralph Molepo – logistics manager - Isanti Glass, Carli Venter – head: marketing and sales enablement – Unitrans, Nissa Badrudin – group business development specialist - Unitrans, Melissa Brooke – IT manager – Unitrans, Hugo Burger – WMS specialist – Unitrans, Edmé Brink – marketing manager – Unitrans, Warren van Wyk – head: human capital operations – Unitrans, Liesel Dentlinger – executive: human capital – Unitrans
    Addressing critical challenges

    When Unitrans began working with Isanti Glass in mid-2021, the company was facing ongoing warehousing and distribution hurdles, including stock inaccuracies, lengthy and disruptive stock takes, limited traceability, and unreliable delivery performance. These issues were constraining efficiency and hindering customer service. Instead of applying a generic fix, Unitrans collaborated closely with Isanti Glass to design a customised warehousing and logistics model tailored to its operations.

    Measurable operational improvements

    At the core of the transformation was the introduction of a warehouse management system, strengthened by real-time barcode scanning in the cooling-off zone. These interventions delivered measurable results, namely:

    • More than 85% improvement in inventory accuracy
    • Stock takes are now completed in two days instead of four
    • On Time In Full (OTIF) deliveries are rising from under 80% to a consistent 97%

    Further gains came from geo-fencing, route optimisation, and a pre-staging process, which cut idle fleet time and improved delivery reliability. Inside the warehouse, restructured layouts, defined storage zones, and integrated quality inspections enhanced audit readiness, efficiency, and safety, reducing incidents by 25% year-on-year.

    To improve visibility, Unitrans introduced a daily executive dashboard that aligned warehouse and commercial teams, enabling real-time reporting, proactive capacity planning, and greater operational agility.

    A partnership that drives growth

    The success of this project is rooted in collaboration. By bringing together Unitrans’ logistics expertise and Isanti Glass’s industry knowledge, the two organisations co-created solutions that addressed immediate concerns while building a platform for future growth.

    Ronel Cara, executive at Isanti Glass shared, “Unitrans’ transparent, solutions-focused approach has consistently delivered value across the supply chain, turning initial challenges into opportunities for excellence.”

    Recognition of a shared vision

    Unitrans is proud to receive this industry award as it reflects our brand promise of being a transformative partner driven to ‘Make Growth Happen.’ “It underscores our commitment to delivering solutions that are practical, scalable, and sustainable,” expressed Edwin Hewitt, CEO at Unitrans. “Our work with Isanti Glass shows how, by working side by side with our customers, we can create efficient and resilient supply chains that are fit for the future.”

    Looking ahead

    This recognition reinforces Unitrans’ role as a trusted partner for businesses across Africa. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and measurable outcomes, Unitrans continues to design and deliver solutions that enable industries to grow with confidence.

    Unitrans
    Unitrans is a leading provider of integrated services focused on growing our clients' business through specialised and bespoke services.
    Let's do Biz