Unitrans wins at Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards
Addressing critical challenges
When Unitrans began working with Isanti Glass in mid-2021, the company was facing ongoing warehousing and distribution hurdles, including stock inaccuracies, lengthy and disruptive stock takes, limited traceability, and unreliable delivery performance. These issues were constraining efficiency and hindering customer service. Instead of applying a generic fix, Unitrans collaborated closely with Isanti Glass to design a customised warehousing and logistics model tailored to its operations.
Measurable operational improvements
At the core of the transformation was the introduction of a warehouse management system, strengthened by real-time barcode scanning in the cooling-off zone. These interventions delivered measurable results, namely:
- More than 85% improvement in inventory accuracy
- Stock takes are now completed in two days instead of four
- On Time In Full (OTIF) deliveries are rising from under 80% to a consistent 97%
Further gains came from geo-fencing, route optimisation, and a pre-staging process, which cut idle fleet time and improved delivery reliability. Inside the warehouse, restructured layouts, defined storage zones, and integrated quality inspections enhanced audit readiness, efficiency, and safety, reducing incidents by 25% year-on-year.
To improve visibility, Unitrans introduced a daily executive dashboard that aligned warehouse and commercial teams, enabling real-time reporting, proactive capacity planning, and greater operational agility.
A partnership that drives growth
The success of this project is rooted in collaboration. By bringing together Unitrans’ logistics expertise and Isanti Glass’s industry knowledge, the two organisations co-created solutions that addressed immediate concerns while building a platform for future growth.
Ronel Cara, executive at Isanti Glass shared, “Unitrans’ transparent, solutions-focused approach has consistently delivered value across the supply chain, turning initial challenges into opportunities for excellence.”
Recognition of a shared vision
Unitrans is proud to receive this industry award as it reflects our brand promise of being a transformative partner driven to ‘Make Growth Happen.’ “It underscores our commitment to delivering solutions that are practical, scalable, and sustainable,” expressed Edwin Hewitt, CEO at Unitrans. “Our work with Isanti Glass shows how, by working side by side with our customers, we can create efficient and resilient supply chains that are fit for the future.”
Looking ahead
This recognition reinforces Unitrans’ role as a trusted partner for businesses across Africa. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and measurable outcomes, Unitrans continues to design and deliver solutions that enable industries to grow with confidence.
