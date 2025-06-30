Retail Section
    Pick n Pay’s reaffirms commitment to South African SMMEs

    On United Nations’ Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) Day on 27 June 2025, Pick n Pay reaffirmed its commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs.
    30 Jun 2025
    Pick n Pay SMME Programme beneficiary- Comessa Food Services. Image supplied
    Pick n Pay SMME Programme beneficiary- Comessa Food Services. Image supplied

    This year’s global theme, “MSMEs and the SDGs: Catalysing Innovation and Sustainable Growth”, closely reflects Pick n Pay’s Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) strategy, which last year supported over 150 small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) directly and nearly 1,000 through procurement and services.

    From mentorship to opening shelf space in stores nationwide, Pick n Pay plays a crucial role in helping small businesses thrive and scale.

    “When you give small businesses access to market and meaningful support, they don’t just survive, they thrive and uplift communities. They become innovators, job creators, and long-term partners in building a more resilient economy,” says Vaughan Pierce, head of ESG at Pick n Pay

    He points to Comessa Food Services, a local family-run bakery that joined Pick n Pay’s supplier programme in 2010. “What started as a small husband-and-wife operation has grown into a thriving business employing over 100 people and supplying hundreds of Pick n Pay stores with tortilla wraps, naan breads, rotis, pizza bases, and pita breads, including products under the PnP private label range.

    “This is just one of many success stories. With the right mentorship and access to market through our shelves, small suppliers are not only able to innovate but also scale significantly. There are hundreds more stories just like this, and we’re proud to be part of their journey,” says Pierce.

    Pick n Pay’s dedicated SME division is run by passionate personnel who are committed to the growth of small businesses, ensures that small suppliers receive the hands-on guidance needed to meet commercial demands and scale successfully. The retailer hosts monthly SMME Connect sessions to promote knowledge sharing and sustainability readiness.

    This approach also contributes directly to several UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), from promoting decent work and economic growth (Goal 8), to supporting industry innovation and infrastructure (Goal 9), enabling responsible production (Goal 12), and forging partnerships for shared value (Goal 17).

    “Our ESD programme isn’t corporate social responsibility, it’s a business imperative. Inclusive business is smart business, and it's key to long-term national resilience. As the world celebrates MSMEs today, Pick n Pay is proud to stand behind South Africa’s small businesses, the true heroes of innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth,” concludes Pierce.

