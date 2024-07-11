Industries

    Pick n Pay donates R100k to aid communities affected by WCape storms

    11 Jul 2024
    11 Jul 2024
    Pick n Pay has donated R100,000 in immediate aid to assist those communities affected by the devastating storms impacting the Western Cape.
    Stores have been mobilising staff to assist communities in need on the ground. They are also setting up daily food stations to ensure those displaced have access to nutritious meals, which are distributed to the hardest-hit areas.

    In addition, Pick n Pay has opened all its stores across the region as donation drop-off points. The retailer is rallying community support to provide much-needed relief to the affected communities.

    Customers can donate non-perishable food items, toiletries, clothing, and blankets at any Pick n Pay store in the Western Cape. Additionally, donations to the Feed the Nation Foundation can be made at any Pick n Pay till point nationwide or via the provided QR code.

    “We are committed to doing everything we can to support communities during this challenging time, and we know our customers are too. Our store managers have been inundated with requests to help. It is incredible to witness the power of togetherness during these times, and Pick n Pay will always be a place the community can turn to for support,” says Vaughan Pierce, head of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) at Pick n Pay.


    Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens assists W.Cape relief efforts following extreme weather
    Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens assists W.Cape relief efforts following extreme weather

    2 days

    The extreme weather conditions have left many families displaced and urgently needing assistance. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has upgraded its warning to level 8 for Thursday, 11 July 2024, anticipating more heavy rainfall and high winds.

    “We urge everyone who can join us to support those affected by the terrible winds and flooding in many parts of the region. Your donations can make a significant difference in the lives of many,” Pierce added.

    Pick n Pay will continue coordinating with local disaster management teams and non-profit organisations to distribute all donations to those in need in the coming days.

