Pick n Pay Liquor transforms recycled juice packs into wine box stands
“Now available in over 100 stores, these stands provide a convenient way for customers to easily locate free, empty wine boxes that hold up to six bottles of wine, allowing them to safely transport their wine purchases while reducing the need for plastic bags,” says Gavin Ievers, head of Liquor at Pick n Pay.
The stands were processed at a multi-layer recycling plant using micro-recycling technology. This technology converts hard-to-recycle items into high-quality stock feed, enabling their reuse in new products.
“The wine box stand is a perfect example of how Pick n Pay is rethinking waste,” says Oliver Nudds, founder and CEO of Ocean Plastic Technologies.
“By taking materials that were once destined for landfills and using smart technology to transform them into functional, sustainable products, we’re not only giving them a second life but also supporting Pick n Pay in reducing its environmental footprint.”
Environmental responsibility is firmly embedded in Pick n Pay's DNA. In 2024, the group diverted 56% of its general waste from landfills, but the retailer is focused on ramping up its efforts. It has committed to investing in recycling initiatives and sustainable packaging.
“Reducing waste, promoting recycling, and reusing packaging are key pillars of our sustainability strategy. These eco-friendly wine box stands are another step forward on our journey. We remain committed to partnering on initiatives that deliver immediate, positive benefits for our customers, our business and the environment,” says Vaughan Pierce, head of ESG at Pick n Pay.
