Celebrating Youth Month and 2025 YEP Top Achievers

June is Youth Month, a moment to remember the unstoppable spirit of young South Africans who stood for change in 1976 and to honour those who are standing for progress today.

It’s a powerful reminder that the future of this country is built by those with the courage to imagine it, and the drive to create it.

The young trailblazing graduates from our 2025 Youth Enterprise Development Programme (YEP) are proving that they are the most active, entrepreneurial, and digitally engaged segment in the country. Making up over 21-million people of South Africa’s population, youth are turning vision into venture, coding their own paths to success and taking communities along for the ride.

From cybersecurity start-ups to livestock-tracking farming apps, South Africa’s youth are capable of rewriting the rulebook:

Building smarter solutions,



Growing businesses that fuel households,



Using tech to make things happen now #quickfast

This Youth Month, we’d like to celebrate and champion our 2025 YEP Top Achievers! Congratulations!

Congratulations to Ayanda Nene, YEP multi-award winner:

2025 YEP Top Achiever (Gauteng)



2025 YEP Top Business Presentation (Gauteng)

Congratulations to Inathi Lukuleni, 2025 YEP Top Achiever from the Eastern Cape!

Congratulations to Lutho Zuzo, the 2025 Eastern Cape YEP Top Business Presentation Award Winner!

Why we Support Youth Entrepreneurship?

They’re turning ideas into jobs.



They’re bringing innovation to every corner, from rural villages to city streets.



They’re not waiting for opportunities; they’re creating them.

They’re not just in the game, they’re setting the pace!

As we commemorate Youth Month in 2025, we challenge our community of SMMEs to #BackOurYouth. They’re not just dreaming, they’re delivering and as they rise, they in turn lift everyone around them.

Happy Youth Month!

#BornToBuild #BackOurYouth



