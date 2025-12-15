South Africa
Finance Fintech
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Sanlam FintechOnPoint PRMDNTVSAICASecuritas® Financial GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    AI isn’t the value — Value is the value

    AI changes almost everything… except the fundamentals.
    By Andre Fredericks, issued by Sanlam Fintech
    15 Dec 2025
    15 Dec 2025
    AI isn&#x2019;t the value &#x2014; Value is the value

    I recently had the privilege of presenting at a Gartner ExP Forum alongside Ed Gabrys, Nate Suda, and Vernon Thaver. The conference theme was “The Golden Path to AI Value” — and I shared our Sanlam AI Coach case study as a real-world example.

    I also cheekily scratched out the “AI” in the title during my talk.

    Because AI isn’t the value. Value is the value. And while AI changes a lot, it doesn’t change the fundamentals.

    I started by unpacking the five things that typically derail initiatives:

    1. We chase new tech. (I’ll admit... I do love new toys.) But starting with technology instead of value almost always ends in PoCs, not impact.
    2. We aren’t clear about the problem. If you don’t know exactly what you’re trying to solve, AI won’t clarify it for you.
    3. Poor data foundations. A shaky foundation creates shaky buildings. GIGO is still undefeated.
    4. We underestimate adoption. The biggest challenge isn’t building technology — it’s getting humans to use it. Distribution is everything.
    5. We don’t govern or measure well. Without early governance and clear value measurement, scaling becomes impossible.

    How we approached it with Sanlam Coach

    We aligned our work to a clear mission: scaling trusted digital advice.

    We started with a very specific problem and validated hypotheses across multiple iterations — our “Acts.” Each Act produced real data that propelled us forward.
    Because here’s the truth: Ideas are easy. Execution is the capability. Execution creates motion. Motion creates learning. Learning creates value.

    The Blueprint I shared

    1. Start with a problem worth solving. If it wasn’t worth solving before AI, it’s probably still not worth solving.
    2. Do you really need AI for this problem? Sometimes, older, less glamorous technology or practices are exactly what the doctor ordered.
    3. Build small, ship fast, measure obsessively. Value emerges from momentum, not perfection.
    4. Govern early — but wisely. Governance isn’t a brake; it’s a safe accelerator.
    5. Create a path to scale. Platform thinking + repeatability = durable value.

    My closing thought to the room

    AI is an incredible accelerator — but only when the fundamentals are intact. The path to value isn’t about AI. It’s about disciplined execution, clarity, and creating real impact.

    #️⃣ #AIValue #DigitalTransformation #Fintech #AILeadership #Execution #Governance #FinancialServices #AIAdoption #ValueCreation #Leadership #GartnerEXP

    Read more: digital transformation, AI adoption, Andre Fredericks, Sanlam Fintech
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Sanlam Fintech
    Sanlam Fintech aims to democratise trusted financial advice, driving financial inclusion for all Africans through digital solutions, in a culture of autonomy, curiosity, and diversity.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz