AI isn’t the value — Value is the value
I recently had the privilege of presenting at a Gartner ExP Forum alongside Ed Gabrys, Nate Suda, and Vernon Thaver. The conference theme was “The Golden Path to AI Value” — and I shared our Sanlam AI Coach case study as a real-world example.
I also cheekily scratched out the “AI” in the title during my talk.
Because AI isn’t the value. Value is the value. And while AI changes a lot, it doesn’t change the fundamentals.
I started by unpacking the five things that typically derail initiatives:
- We chase new tech. (I’ll admit... I do love new toys.) But starting with technology instead of value almost always ends in PoCs, not impact.
- We aren’t clear about the problem. If you don’t know exactly what you’re trying to solve, AI won’t clarify it for you.
- Poor data foundations. A shaky foundation creates shaky buildings. GIGO is still undefeated.
- We underestimate adoption. The biggest challenge isn’t building technology — it’s getting humans to use it. Distribution is everything.
- We don’t govern or measure well. Without early governance and clear value measurement, scaling becomes impossible.
How we approached it with Sanlam Coach
We aligned our work to a clear mission: scaling trusted digital advice.
We started with a very specific problem and validated hypotheses across multiple iterations — our “Acts.” Each Act produced real data that propelled us forward.
Because here’s the truth: Ideas are easy. Execution is the capability. Execution creates motion. Motion creates learning. Learning creates value.
The Blueprint I shared
- Start with a problem worth solving. If it wasn’t worth solving before AI, it’s probably still not worth solving.
- Do you really need AI for this problem? Sometimes, older, less glamorous technology or practices are exactly what the doctor ordered.
- Build small, ship fast, measure obsessively. Value emerges from momentum, not perfection.
- Govern early — but wisely. Governance isn’t a brake; it’s a safe accelerator.
- Create a path to scale. Platform thinking + repeatability = durable value.
My closing thought to the room
AI is an incredible accelerator — but only when the fundamentals are intact. The path to value isn’t about AI. It’s about disciplined execution, clarity, and creating real impact.
