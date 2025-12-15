AI changes almost everything… except the fundamentals.

I recently had the privilege of presenting at a Gartner ExP Forum alongside Ed Gabrys, Nate Suda, and Vernon Thaver. The conference theme was “The Golden Path to AI Value” — and I shared our Sanlam AI Coach case study as a real-world example.

I also cheekily scratched out the “AI” in the title during my talk.

Because AI isn’t the value. Value is the value. And while AI changes a lot, it doesn’t change the fundamentals.

I started by unpacking the five things that typically derail initiatives:

We chase new tech. (I’ll admit... I do love new toys.) But starting with technology instead of value almost always ends in PoCs, not impact.

We aren’t clear about the problem. If you don’t know exactly what you’re trying to solve, AI won’t clarify it for you.

Poor data foundations. A shaky foundation creates shaky buildings. GIGO is still undefeated.

We underestimate adoption. The biggest challenge isn’t building technology — it’s getting humans to use it. Distribution is everything.

We don’t govern or measure well. Without early governance and clear value measurement, scaling becomes impossible.



How we approached it with Sanlam Coach

We aligned our work to a clear mission: scaling trusted digital advice.

We started with a very specific problem and validated hypotheses across multiple iterations — our “Acts.” Each Act produced real data that propelled us forward.

Because here’s the truth: Ideas are easy. Execution is the capability. Execution creates motion. Motion creates learning. Learning creates value.

The Blueprint I shared

Start with a problem worth solving. If it wasn’t worth solving before AI, it’s probably still not worth solving.

Do you really need AI for this problem? Sometimes, older, less glamorous technology or practices are exactly what the doctor ordered.

Build small, ship fast, measure obsessively. Value emerges from momentum, not perfection.

Govern early — but wisely. Governance isn’t a brake; it’s a safe accelerator.

Create a path to scale. Platform thinking + repeatability = durable value.



My closing thought to the room

AI is an incredible accelerator — but only when the fundamentals are intact. The path to value isn’t about AI. It’s about disciplined execution, clarity, and creating real impact.

