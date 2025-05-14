Finance Economy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopOmnisientKLAJuta and CompanyBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Finance Economy

    Moody's upgrade boosts Cape Town's credit rating close to South Africa’s sovereign level

    Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the City of Cape Town’s credit rating from Ba3 to Ba2, reflecting the city's strong financial governance and improving economic outlook.
    14 May 2025
    14 May 2025
    Source: Coface.
    Source: Coface.

    This upgrade positions Cape Town's credit rating just one notch below South Africa’s sovereign rating of Ba1, highlighting its fiscal resilience and effective management.

    One of the big reasons driving the upgrade is that Cape Town has really stepped up its revenue-collection game. The City has rolled out prepaid electricity meters, which means fewer people are falling behind on payments—and that’s improved the city’s cash flow quite a bit.

    It's also been managing its finances wisely. Even while planning major upgrades, the City has kept debt levels low. Moody’s expects Cape Town’s financial performance to keep improving over the next year or so, even more than they initially thought.

    Infrastructure powers growth

    Then there’s the city’s massive investment in infrastructure—about R39.5 bn over the next three years. A lot of that funding will go into critical services like water, sanitation, and electricity. On top of that, the projects are expected to generate around 130,000 jobs in the construction sector.

    The implications of the upgrade include:
    Enhanced borrowing capacity: The improved credit rating is anticipated to lower borrowing costs, facilitating more affordable financing for infrastructure projects.

    Increased investor confidence: The upgrade signals to investors that Cape Town is a financially stable and well-managed municipality, potentially attracting more investment.

    Economic growth and job creation: The infrastructure investments are expected to stimulate economic growth and reduce unemployment, particularly in lower-income communities.

    This credit-rating upgrade underscores Cape Town's commitment to sound financial practices and its proactive approach to addressing infrastructure challenges, positioning the city for sustained economic development.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz