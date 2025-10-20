South Africa
    Porsche announces 2026 leadership handover

    Porsche AG has announced that Michael Leiters will take over as chief executive officer from 1 January 2026, succeeding Oliver Blume, who has led the company for the past ten years. Blume will remain CEO of Volkswagen Group.
    20 Oct 2025
    Michael Leiters | Image source:
    Michael Leiters | Image source: Porsche Newsroom

    Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of the supervisory board of Porsche AG, thanked Blume for steering the company through what he called “challenging times” and for overseeing milestones such as Porsche’s record financial years, its stock market listing, and expansion into key international markets.

    Blume said the decision to hand over the reins was made “in the interests of Volkswagen Group” and expressed confidence in his successor.

    “Michael Leiters, an experienced professional in the sports car business, is taking on this role. He and the new management team have my full confidence,” he said.

    Before his most recent role as CEO of McLaren Automotive from 2022 to 2025, Leiters spent more than eight years as chief technology officer at Ferrari. He also previously worked at Porsche for 13 years, where he was responsible for the Macan and Cayenne model ranges.

    “Michael Leiters has decades of experience in the automotive industry. His leadership style and in-depth expertise are ideal prerequisites for successfully chairing the executive board of Porsche AG,” said Wolfgang Porsche.

    Blume added that structural changes and an expanded product strategy have positioned Porsche to adapt to shifting market demands in the US and China.

    new appointments, Porsche
