Porsche ditches FIA WEC from 2026

We have religiously covered the recent FIA WEC with regular race reports. We really enjoy endurance racing and the unique challenges that it offers.

That’s why we were really surprised to learn that Porsche ditches FIA WEC from the end of the 2025 season. Porsche is the second casualty after Lamborghini pulled the plug on its WEC programme as well.

Dr Michael Steiner, member of the executive board for development at Porsche AG: “We very much regret that, due to the current circumstances, we will not be continuing our involvement in the WEC after this season.”

The FIA World Endurance Championship is an international series that takes place around the globe. The most famous race is the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Incidentally, Porsche is the winningest manufacturer of the French classic, with 19 overall victories. With Audi (13) no longer in the sport, the next likely challenger to the record is Ferrari, which has 12 wins, including the last three events.

In addition, Porsche is the reigning WEC driver’s champions. The title is currently held by Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Andre Lotterer.

