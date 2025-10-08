PrismYoungVoices | Zemvelo Ndlovu on inspiring action through comms

For Zemvelo Ndlovu, head of research and strategy at Brandscapers Africa, communications isn’t just a career, it’s a calling. A journalism graduate who once imagined himself chasing breaking news, he found his true purpose in shaping stories that connect brands and communities. Now, as one of the Prism Young Voices for 2025, Ndlovu brings that same storytelling instinct and strategic insight to the judging panel.

In this exclusive interview series, we get to know the Young Voices better, uncover what they hope to take away from the experience, and hear how they believe young professionals can influence the future of the PR and communications industry.

Zemvelo Ndlovu is a Prism Young Voice. Source: Supplied.

Being chosen as a Young Judge is a proud moment for me. It’s a recognition that young voices have a valuable role in shaping how we celebrate excellence in PR and communications. For me, it’s not just about judging campaigns, but about contributing to the growth of an industry that thrives on innovation, authenticity, and impact

Tell us about your path into PR / communications. What led you here?

My journey into communications feels more like a calling than a career choice. I’m a journalism graduate who was once adamant that I’d end up as a field reporter, ducking gunshots, chasing breaking news, and telling hard-hitting stories from the ground.

Quite laughable now, considering where I’ve landed in the communications space. What pulled me in was the realisation that the art of storytelling is just as powerful in shaping narratives for brands and communities as it is in the newsroom and that’s where I’ve found my true purpose.

Briefly tell us about your experience in the industry.

I’ve had the privilege of working with both SMEs and major corporates, including Anglo American, Old Mutual, and Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, among others.

These experiences have allowed me to engage in everything from brand positioning and strategic communications to PR campaigns and community development projects. Each opportunity has sharpened my ability to craft narratives that not only communicate but also connect, influence, and inspire action.

What do you hope to bring to the judging process as a Young Voice?

I want to bring a fresh perspective that blends curiosity, cultural awareness, and an eye for innovation. As a young professional, I’m closely attuned to how audiences are shifting and how campaigns must adapt to stay relevant. My focus will be on recognising work that is bold, authentic, and transformative campaigns that push boundaries while staying true to their purpose.

In your own view, what do you think makes an award-winning campaign?

An award-winning campaign has three essentials: strategy, creativity, and impact. It must be grounded in clear objectives, executed with creativity that cuts through the noise, and most importantly, deliver results that matter. Beyond metrics, I believe the best campaigns also leave a cultural or emotional imprint they move people, spark conversation, or create lasting change.

Lastly, what do you hope to gain from this experience?

I’m looking forward to learning from the incredible talent and creativity represented in this year’s submissions. Being part of this process is an opportunity to sharpen my lens for excellence, gain new insights into what’s driving success in our industry, and build connections with peers and mentors who share the same passion for communications. Most importantly, I hope to grow through the responsibility of recognising and celebrating work that sets the standard for our industry.