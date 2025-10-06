PrismYoungVoices | Eclipse Communications' Ashla Mogane on fresh perspectives

From law aspirations to leading campaigns for global entertainment brands, Ashla Mogane has built her young career on creativity and adaptability. Now junior campaign lead at Eclipse Communications, as a Prism Young Voice she will be using her knack for noticing the small things to the judging process.

In this exclusive interview series, we get to know the Young Voices better, uncover what they hope to take away from the experience, and hear how they believe young professionals can influence the future of the PR and communications industry.

Ashla Mogane is a Prism Young Voice. Source: Supplied.

Venture outside of your comfort zone and it will be worth it - being part of the PYV 2025 is a testimony to my younger and shy self that taking the leap opens you up to new people, experiences and places. I had lost hope in my ability in being a PR practitioner, but this reignited the flame I thought I had lost.

Tell us about your path into PR / communications. What led you here?

I had initially wanted to become a lawyer like I was dead set on it however life and God had other plans. I knew this was my career path, the moment I stepped into Edelman Africa offices in Hyde Park and got to work with some of the most creative and collaborative teams on some of the coolest clients. Increasing my skills from beginner to professional from writing to media relations, growing my love for digital and social media and understanding the key component of strategy.

It’s through working on clients such as DP World, TRESemmé, Women Deliver, World Vision, ENGIE, Anglo American and many more that all have the same goal to positively impact the world through various ways in their respective sectors. Six years later, and PR and communications have become the epicenter of my life.

Briefly tell us about your experience in the industry

I kicked off my career as an intern at Edelman Africa working with a variety of clients in the technology, consumer and corporate sectors such as Intelsat, SYSPRO, Dove, TRESemmé and many more highlighting key milestones, objectives and campaigns through various tactics through PR and digital communications.

After my departure from Edelman Africa, I landed an opportunity with ByDesign Communications working on their corporate and renewable energy clients to promote their brand identity and initiatives through traditional PR and social media work. I levelled up and got an offer from Eclipse Communications to work on the Netflix account as the junior campaign lead, assisting and promoting global and local titles for the South African audience such as Unseen, Kings of Joburg, Madea’s Wedding Destination and many more.

What do you hope to bring to the judging process as a Young Voice?

I hope to bring a fresher perspective into the judging process because fresh perspectives bring in newer thoughts and ideas. I also have a knack for seeing things that often go missed. I feel like that is a vital skill to have especially in the judging process whereby things are fast and high-pressure.

In your own view, what do you think makes an award-winning campaign?

Four things; Research, Authenticity, Storytelling and Resonance.

Why these four things? because through research, we are able to gain an understanding of what are our campaign objectives, who is our target audience and what is the expected outcome from it. Through that we curate careful campaigns that resonate with our audience and showcase the brand’s authenticity through storytelling… like what we are telling the audience and why.

Lastly, what do you hope to gain from this experience?

Through this experience I want to learn and grow not just my network but myself. In the past six years, I have gone from a shy and naive intern to a realistic junior campaign lead, this opportunity can help me gain a fresher perspective from established PR practitioners and expose me up to a much larger world of communications.