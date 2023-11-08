Judges appointed to High Court divisions

The President appointed the following Judges in terms of Section 174(6) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission:
Furthermore, President Ramaphosa has appointed Justice Mogomotsi Edwin Molahlehi as Deputy Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeal Courts with effect from 1 November 2023 in an existing vacancy.
The appointment of Justice Molahlehi was done in terms of Section 153 (1)(b) of the Labour Relations Act, 1995 (Act 66 of 1995), acting on the advice of NEDLAC and the Judicial Service Commission and after consultation with the Minister of Justice and the Judge President of the Labour Court.
In terms of Section 169(1) of the Labour Relations Act, 1995 (Act 66 of 1995), acting on the advice of Nedlac and the Judicial Service Commission and after consultation with the Minister of Justice and the Judge President of the Labour Appeal Court, President Ramaphosa has appointed:
Additionally, President Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 153(4) of the Labour Relations Act, 1995 (Act 66 of 1995), acting on the advice of Nedlac and the Judicial Service Commission and after consultation with the Minister of Justice and the Judge President of the Labour Court, appointed the following judges:
“These appointments will ensure continuity in the administration of justice at all levels and centres of the judiciary.
“President Ramaphosa wishes the newly appointed justices well as they take up their new roles in upholding the rule of law in the country,” the Presidency said in a statement.
