Judges appointed to High Court divisions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal, the Gauteng Division of the High Court and the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court.

Image source: Getty Images

The President appointed the following Judges in terms of Section 174(6) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission:

Madam Justice Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, with effect from 1 December 2023, in an existing vacancy; Madam Justice Anna Maleshane Kgoele as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, with effect from 1 December 2023, in an existing vacancy; Adv Soraya Khatija Hassim SC as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 January 2024, in an existing vacancy; Adv Omphemetse Mooki SC as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 January 2024, in an existing vacancy; Adv Jacobus Johannes Strijdom SC as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 January 2024, in an existing vacancy; Adv Brad Christopher Wanless SC as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 January 2024, in an existing vacancy; and Prof Mbuzeni Johnson Mathenjwa as a Judge of the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 November 2023 in an existing vacancy.



Furthermore, President Ramaphosa has appointed Justice Mogomotsi Edwin Molahlehi as Deputy Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeal Courts with effect from 1 November 2023 in an existing vacancy.

The appointment of Justice Molahlehi was done in terms of Section 153 (1)(b) of the Labour Relations Act, 1995 (Act 66 of 1995), acting on the advice of NEDLAC and the Judicial Service Commission and after consultation with the Minister of Justice and the Judge President of the Labour Court.

In terms of Section 169(1) of the Labour Relations Act, 1995 (Act 66 of 1995), acting on the advice of Nedlac and the Judicial Service Commission and after consultation with the Minister of Justice and the Judge President of the Labour Appeal Court, President Ramaphosa has appointed:

Madam Justice Madeline Portia Nompi Nkutha-Nkontwana as a Judge of the Labour Appeal Court with effect from 1 January 2024, in an existing vacancy; Madam Justice Katherine Mary Savage as a Judge of the Labour Appeal Court with effect from 1 January 2024, in an existing vacancy; and Mr Justice André Johann Van Niekerk with effect from 1 January 2024, in an existing vacancy.



Additionally, President Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 153(4) of the Labour Relations Act, 1995 (Act 66 of 1995), acting on the advice of Nedlac and the Judicial Service Commission and after consultation with the Minister of Justice and the Judge President of the Labour Court, appointed the following judges:

Adv Kelsey Allen-Yaman as a Judge of the Labour Court with effect from 1 December 2023, in an existing vacancy; Mr Reynaud Neil Daniels as a Judge of the Labour Court with effect from 1 January 2024, in an existing vacancy; and Mr Molatelo Robert Makhura as a Judge of the Labour Court with effect from 1 January 2024, in an existing vacancy.



“These appointments will ensure continuity in the administration of justice at all levels and centres of the judiciary.

“President Ramaphosa wishes the newly appointed justices well as they take up their new roles in upholding the rule of law in the country,” the Presidency said in a statement.