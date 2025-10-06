Octotel’s learnership programme continues to transform youth into workforce-ready professionals

Octotel, South Africa’s top-rated fibre network provider, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its second learnership programme intake. This milestone highlights Octotel’s commitment to addressing youth unemployment and building a more skilled, inclusive workforce in the country’s growing digital economy.

The announcement comes as the Western Cape records its lowest unemployment rate in six years – 19.6% in Q4 2024. Octotel’s ongoing investment in skills development directly supports this positive trajectory, contributing to a future where more young South Africans gain meaningful employment and participate fully in the country's economic growth.

“At Octotel, true business success goes hand in hand with social responsibility,” says Shehaam Chilwan, HR manager at Octotel. “Our learnership programme extends our commitment to sustainable skills development. By providing practical work experience and accredited training, we strengthen the ICT talent pipeline while promoting digital inclusion and social development in the Western Cape.”

Octotel’s learnership programme was first launched to address the obstacles many young people face when entering the workforce despite holding qualifications. Following the success of its first intake, the company committed to continuing and expanding the programme. “We’ve seen learners grow in confidence, gain meaningful exposure, and transition into permanent roles in some cases,” Chilwan adds. “Continuing this programme allows us to touch more lives each year and contribute to a more inclusive, skilled labour force.”

The programme is run in partnership with the MICT SETA, ensuring accredited training that bridges education and the world of employment. “Structured learnerships like Octotel’s equip youth with industry-relevant skills, fostering inclusive growth in the ICT sector,” says Nambita Kasi-Ndzuza, MICT SETA regional advisor.

Octotel’s Learnership cohort proudly celebrates their graduation after a 12-month journey of growth, skills development, and mentorship

Kasi-Ndzuza also highlighted what sets Octotel’s programme apart: “Its strong industry alignment, mentorship support, and commitment to learner success are key differentiators. Learners gain technical competencies in networking and fibre infrastructure, digital literacy, problem-solving, teamwork, and professional conduct – all critical skills for a growing digital economy.”

A standout feature of this year’s intake is that it was co-ordinated by Inganathi Jonas, a former Octotel intern who now serves as HR administrator. “It’s rewarding to see learners develop confidence, resilience, and professionalism. One learner who initially struggled now excels thanks to mentoring and coaching from our internal teams,” Jonas shares.

Looking forward, Octotel plans to train and accredit in-house trainers and introduce specialised streams, particularly for on-site staff. “This initiative will create pathways for learners fresh from secondary education, giving them industry experience and recognised certification to excel in the workforce,” Chilwan says.

This year’s graduation marks not just the end of a 12-month programme, but the beginning of many lasting career journeys. Many of the graduates have transitioned into permanent positions within Octotel, reflecting the company’s dedication to turning training into tangible employment opportunities.

Octotel continues to call on other businesses to invest in youth skills development, recognising its role not just as a corporate social responsibility effort but as a vital driver of South Africa’s economic future.

About Octotel

Octotel is a leading Western Cape-based fibre internet provider, proudly ranked as the number one fibre network operator (FNO) in South Africa. With a rapidly growing footprint, Octotel recently surpassed 125,000 active connections on its state-of-the-art network, delivering premium, reliable, and affordable fibre connectivity to homes and businesses.

Known for its commitment to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and community upliftment, Octotel continues to set the standard for fibre internet service excellence in the region and beyond. Join the thousands of satisfied customers who trust Octotel for their fibre needs experience connectivity that’s fast, reliable, and designed for you. Visit www.octotel.co.za to learn more.



