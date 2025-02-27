Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SafripolPROPAK AFRICA 2025FusionDesignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Agriculture Agriculture

    Botswana lifts ban on vegetable imports from SA

    6 Mar 2025
    6 Mar 2025
    Botswana has begun lifting its ban on vegetable imports, a move that will gradually resume trade. The restrictions are being eased in two phases.
    Source: KamranAydinov via
    Source: KamranAydinov via Freepik

    Phase 1, which started in December 2024, includes vegetables such as turmeric, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, green peas, sweet corn, broccoli, and baby marrow. Phase 2, set to begin on 1 April 2025, will expand imports to beetroot, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and other produce.

    Impact on trade and the WCape's role in vegetable exports

    Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, Dr. Ivan Meyer, hailed the development, saying: "This move will encourage increased trade among Southern African Customs Union (SACU) members, who view the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a critical tool for developing regional value chains and enhancing exports.”

    Meyer highlighted the province’s significant role in vegetable exports to Botswana, stating that the Western Cape accounted for 37% (R3.3m) of South Africa’s exports to the country in the fourth quarter of 2024. He noted that for the vegetables included in Phase 1, the Western Cape’s contribution increased to 63% in the third quarter of 2024 before slightly declining to 55% in the fourth quarter.

    With the expected easing of restrictions under Phase 2, Meyer anticipates a further boost in South African exports, particularly from the Western Cape. "Our commitment is to encourage fair trade between our SADC partners, and lifting these restrictions is a move in the right direction. Our trade relations with our regional partners are mutually beneficial," he said.

    The development aligns with the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs plan, which aims to triple the value of the province’s exports of goods and services (including tourism) to R450 billion by 2035. Meyer emphasised that improving trade opportunities takes the province closer to achieving this goal.

    Read more: agriculture, vegetable exports, agroprocessing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz