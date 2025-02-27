Botswana lifts ban on vegetable imports from SA

Botswana has begun lifting its ban on vegetable imports, a move that will gradually resume trade. The restrictions are being eased in two phases.

Phase 1, which started in December 2024, includes vegetables such as turmeric, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, green peas, sweet corn, broccoli, and baby marrow. Phase 2, set to begin on 1 April 2025, will expand imports to beetroot, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and other produce.

Impact on trade and the WCape's role in vegetable exports

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, Dr. Ivan Meyer, hailed the development, saying: "This move will encourage increased trade among Southern African Customs Union (SACU) members, who view the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a critical tool for developing regional value chains and enhancing exports.”

Meyer highlighted the province’s significant role in vegetable exports to Botswana, stating that the Western Cape accounted for 37% (R3.3m) of South Africa’s exports to the country in the fourth quarter of 2024. He noted that for the vegetables included in Phase 1, the Western Cape’s contribution increased to 63% in the third quarter of 2024 before slightly declining to 55% in the fourth quarter.

With the expected easing of restrictions under Phase 2, Meyer anticipates a further boost in South African exports, particularly from the Western Cape. "Our commitment is to encourage fair trade between our SADC partners, and lifting these restrictions is a move in the right direction. Our trade relations with our regional partners are mutually beneficial," he said.

The development aligns with the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs plan, which aims to triple the value of the province’s exports of goods and services (including tourism) to R450 billion by 2035. Meyer emphasised that improving trade opportunities takes the province closer to achieving this goal.