Dale Hutton named 2025 KZN Young Farmer of the Year

Creighton-based dairy farmer Dale Hutton has been awarded the 2025 KZN Toyota Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year title.

The 39-year-old impressed judges with his modern, data-driven farming methods and commitment to sustainability, and will now represent KwaZulu-Natal in the national competition.

Forward-thinking farming practices

Hutton’s Kiwi-Cross dairy enterprise employs a satellite-based pasture management system, giving real-time insights into plant stress, grazing efficiency, and water allocation.

Solar-powered energy systems and digital moisture probes reduce diesel use, improve energy efficiency, and allow targeted irrigation. All dairy wastewater is recycled for dryland maize and kikuyu pastures, promoting soil health and resource conservation.

"You can’t manage what you don’t measure," says Hutton, whose philosophy combines strategic planning, continuous optimisation, and investment in future-ready operations.

Path to the national competition

The Toyota/Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year Competition is open to farmers under 40 who are full members of their provincial agricultural unions. Contestants are evaluated on farm management, innovative practices, and long-term vision. Hutton now advances to compete nationally, with the winner receiving a brand-new Toyota Hilux Single Cab.

“This competition continues to reveal the remarkable talent and vision of KZN’s young farmers,” says Sandy La Marque, CEO of Kwanalu. “Their ability to embrace innovation and invest in the future of farming is vital for sector growth.”

Commitment to community and entrepreneurship

Beyond his farm, Hutton has been active in the Ingwe Farmers’ Association Committee for five years, including stints as Chairman and Vice Chair.

He and his wife, Roxy, also run a small-batch artisanal ice cream business, FatCow Creamery, supplying products using milk from their herd and selling to the local Creighton Valley Cheesery.

"I have travelled to 18 countries and have never found a place I would rather work and live in than South Africa," Hutton says, reflecting his dedication to the sector and his community.

Looking ahead

Hutton’s recognition underscores the role young, innovative farmers play in South Africa’s agricultural future. By embracing technology while remaining grounded in community values, he exemplifies the resilience, leadership, and sustainability needed for the sector’s growth.