Amanda du-Pont takes skincare range global

Local skincare brand lelive is tipped for international success as they prepare for their global launch in London on 11 June 2024. Created with African botanicals and science-based methodologies, lelive is a unique brand that delivers affordable luxury to an underserved market.

Image supplied

The brand, founded by South African actress, model and Greenpeace ambassador, Amanda du-Pont has seen impressive exponential growth year-on-year since launch.

The growth capital investment from Invenfin, the venture capital arm of South African investment group Remgro Limited, will enable lelive to expand into the global market.

lelive – a Swati word meaning ‘light of the world’ – meets a very real global need for multi-ethnic skincare.

"After years of struggling with acne prone skin, countless products, dermatologist visits and spending so much money, I decided to co-create, with my community, a skincare range that heroes African ingredients and is dedicated to serving diverse skin types,” says du-Pont.

“lelive taps into the shift of getting back to basics, simple and effective living, where nature source is enough, and towards the solutions our ancestors used that were clean and free from unnecessary harmful additives and fragrances."

It is this passion for the brand and its potential that attracted the investment from Invenfin as lelive searched for a funding partner to assist with their international expansion.

“We invest in brands that are applicable both in the South African and African context, but that have international reach potential,” says Judy Sendzul, from Invenfin.

“lelive has earned its growth trajectory with its exceptional range of skincare products designed for all skin types wrapped in superb customer engagement, sustainable materials and simplicity. This brand is demystifying skincare with high-quality products that deliver results. The expansion into the UK is perfectly positioned, particularly in London with a population that’s 64% multi-ethnic. As a brand that built its foundation on relationships and community, lelive sought a growth partner that brings more than just funding. Invenfin’s team commits to the highest level of ethics and provides strategic advice on a global scale. Our investment will assist lelive with building a truly global African skincare brand.”

The story behind the lelive brand is felt by many consumers around the world. Most products don’t serve their skin types or tone which often means they have few resources to help them cope with problematic skin.

lelive provides consumers with a neutral, balanced product that meets this need while also paying attention to the natural ingredients that have shaped traditions on the continent.

“In African communities, we use a lot of aloe, for example, and shea butter – these are ingredients native to us but always exported for global brands to use,” says du-Pont.

“We’ve decided to make our products from our natural resources, which are sustainable and that stand tall on the international stage. African botanicals are folded into all our products to address skin concerns which are more prominent for diverse skin types such as hyper pigmentation or scarring.”

This is a pivotal moment for lelive and one that signals the brand's emphasis on international growth and accessibility. Thanks to the investment from Invenfin, lelive will bring accessible skincare designed for a variety of ethnicities to the UK.