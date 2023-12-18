Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IMC ConferenceBrand InfluenceV5 DigitalAdvertising Media ForumeatbigfishDaily MaverickLitha CommunicationsBroad MediaWetpaint AdvertisingBizcommunity.comProvantageTopco MediaMotherland OMNiIAB South AfricaM&C Saatchi AbelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media Company news South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Velenkosini Hlabisa says the IFP is ready to Govern South Africa!

Velenkosini Hlabisa says the IFP is ready to Govern South Africa!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Beauty survey results from South African Gen Zs - get it now!

    Issued by Brand Influence
    6 May 2024
    6 May 2024
    Brand Influence, a leading South African influencer marketing agency, is sharing the results of an extensive survey targeting Gen Z's behaviour within the beauty category, as well as their interactions with beauty brands on social media. The study, conducted through the agency's B2C channel Beauty Bulletin (on both Instagram and TikTok), gathered insights from 7,000 Gen Z respondents, shedding light on the beauty purchasing behaviours and social media usage of one of the market’s most influential demographics.
    Beauty survey results from South African Gen Zs - get it now!

    Survey highlights:

      who completed the survey:
      7000 total respondents, of which (98%) were women, (67%) were black. Majority of these (43%) were Gen Z aged 18-24, followed by ages 25-30 (31%).

    • Social media behaviour:

      • A significant (64%) of these Gen Zs identify as content creators who are active on social media platforms all day. This active engagement includes creating, commenting, and networking, highlighting the importance of dynamic and interactive content in reaching this audience.

    • Social platform preferences:

      • Instagram leads as the general platform of choice (94%) usage, followed by TikTok (84%), and then Facebook (63%). When it comes to beauty content specifically, Instagram also takes the top spot with 48% of the Gen Zs saying it’s their go-to platform for all beauty content, followed by TikTok with 45%.

    • Top beauty categories:

      • Skincare emerges as the leading beauty category for Gen Z (94%), followed by makeup (81%) and haircare (74%). Sunscreen, cleansers, and moisturisers are the top skincare essentials.

    • Top content preferences:

      • Gen Z are highly interested in beauty and grooming content (97%), with strong preferences for tutorials (85%), reviews (65%), and ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos (61%). They also engage with lifestyle (94%), fashion (90%), and food (80%) content.

    • Beauty purchasing behaviour:

      • Over half of the Gen Zs (53%) purchase beauty products monthly, with (57%) stating that they have bought products directly via social media. Instagram is the most influential platform for online purchases (68%).

    Beauty survey results from South African Gen Zs - get it now!

    Key insights for beauty brands on social media:

    • Building authentic beauty communities:

      • Although a large majority of Gen Z follow beauty influencers (86%), followed by beauty brands (76%), they still highly value connectivity and (41%) say they follow everyday people just like themselves. This dynamic highlights the need for brands to not only engage through beauty influencers but also to build communities where everyday users can connect and share their interests. Fostering communities among users who share similar beauty interests can amplify engagement and loyalty.

    • Focus on video:

      • Video content on TikTok and Instagram Reels is more likely to capture attention and influence purchasing decisions.

    • Engagement is key:

      • Brands must focus on creating interactive and engaging content to attract Gen Z consumers, who prefer to be active participants rather than passive consumers.

    "Understanding these behaviours and preferences helps us create more impactful influencer campaigns that resonate with Gen Z," said Lori Weiner, co-founder at Brand Influence. "Our survey shows that beauty brands must be innovative, relatable, and responsive to stay relevant in this highly competitive market."

    For more information on Brand Influence's services and campaigns, please visit https://brandinfluence.co.za/.

    Read more: Gen Z, Brand Influence, Lori Weiner
    NextOptions
    Brand Influence
    Pioneers in social influence. Builders of brand-centred social narratives generating explosive organic reach and guiding authentic conversations that have a meaningful impact on consumers' lives.

    Related

    Challenge yourself to think like a Zoomer. How to sell more to tomorrow&#x2019;s biggest customers
    IMC ConferenceChallenge yourself to think like a Zoomer. How to sell more to tomorrow’s biggest customers
    Image supplied. The great German philosopher, Immanuel Kant and his ideas on democracy, freedom, peace and justice have been brought back to life using AI that has created a modern-day persona designed to appeal to a Gen Z audience
    AI brings Immanuel Kant back to life to appeal to Gen Z audience
    22 Apr 2024
    The 30/30/30 Project: Why Gen Z is not interested in voting
    The 30/30/30 Project: Why Gen Z is not interested in voting
    17 Apr 2024
    Gary Silbermann, Co-Founder and Innovation Director at One Degree
    Gen Z rising: Rethinking permanent employment
     27 Mar 2024
    Navigating the service landscape
    Brand InfluenceNavigating the service landscape
    Source:
    Understanding the digital playground: How to market to millennials and Gen Zs
     24 Jan 2024
    Veronica Moleele is the CEO of Penquin. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: Inclusive marketing takes centre stage
     16 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf WPP has gathered insights from 10 thought-leaders across its business on trends in marketing and communications leading into 2024
    10 trends for 2024 from WPP
    18 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz