EssenceMediacom impresses with 2023/2024 Scopen results

Based on 312 high-level decisionmakers’ interviews and 140 client-media agency relationships, the 2023/24 Agency Scope study was recently released. EssenceMediaCom ranked as the top media agency for five categories, as well as in the top 6 position for 15 categories.

Since 1990, Scopen has been evaluating and identifying the trailblazing companies that are transforming the creative economy with innovative solutions, unique strategic visions, and creative executions that realise tangible results.

To facilitate an advertising and media industry that prioritises business transformation through impactful creativity, Scopen conducts annual analytical studies based on rigorous methodologies. The goal is to both inspire and inform the industry by publishing the results of in-depth intelligence across areas of communication, marketing, and advertising. Simultaneously, the industry can gain essential learnings on identified needs, marketplace dynamics, and future trends.

One such study is the Agency Scope, which is published bi-annually by Scopen and based on extensive, qualitative interviews with high-level decision makers. The result is a solid understanding of the advertiser-agency relationship.

After conducting 312 such interviews and analysing 140 client-media agency relationships across South Africa in 2023, the Agency Scope 2023/2024 was recently released.

High ratings for performance, production, and programmatic

As the country’s newest and largest agency committed to delivering breakthroughs for brands, it is no surprise that EssenceMediacom’s commitment to disruption, innovation, and analytics secured impressive results in the Scopen study.

EssenceMediacom received the number one position for the following attributes:

Digital capabilities



Helps clients in sustainability/brand purpose



Good creation and production of branded content



Strong capabilities in programmatic



Good service performance

Furthermore, EssenceMediaCom was in the top six media agencies for attributes such as understanding clients’ businesses well, meeting deadlines, having good research tools and data science, together with good application of market and consumer insights. A professional team, good day-to-day problem-solving skills, good research skills, and SEO services were also among these identified.

Of these results, Claudelle Naidoo, CEO of EssenceMediacom, says, “We have always prided ourselves on having symbiotic relationships with clients, where there is a shared mission to produce work that speaks to consumers in a real and authentic way. Creating professional, purposeful client environments is important to us, as we believe this is a fundamental foundation for impactful communication. It is encouraging that the Scopen study shows our clients value this unique and effective approach.”