Group M appoints leadership trio of powerful women

Group M has announced a trio of powerful women in its leadership, with Merissa Himraj, chief growth officer (CGO) of GroupM SA, Kate Kitz, chief operations officer of GroupM SA and Claudelle Naidoo CEO of GroupM for SSA.

[L to R] The new powerful GroupM leadership: Merissa Himraj, chief growth officer of GroupM SA, Kate Kitz, chief operations officer of GroupM SA and Claudelle Naidoo CEO of GroupM for SSA (Image supplied)

In her decade-long tenure leading Wavemaker Merissa Himraj has excelled in growth and business development, showing her capability to drive GroupM's marketing and business expansion efforts.

Claudelle Naidoo brings a wealth of experience, having led EssenceMediacom South Africa for the past nine years.

Her leadership as managing director and later CEO of EssenceMediacom South Africa has been instrumental in driving growth and strengthening the brand's market presence.

Naidoo’s extensive background in marketing and media, coupled with her proven track record in managing complex business portfolios across Africa, positions her perfectly to lead GroupM into a new era of innovation and success.

“I am honoured to be a part of GroupM at what is a phenomenal time for our agency, as we set new benchmarks in delivering exceptional value to our clients and pioneering groundbreaking solutions.

“With this transition, we aim to continue to deliver growth for our clients, drive GroupM's reputation as a forward-thinking leader and to inspire our people. Our goal is to set new standards in the industry and encourage others to follow”, says Naidoo.

Kate Kitz’s Her transformative leadership as CEO of Mindshare since 2022 has revitalized the agency's operations, and she is set to bring the same strategic vision and operational excellence to her new position.

Tebogo Skwambane, country manager of WPP in South Africa, will serve as executive chair of GroupM South Africa.

Her extensive local, regional and international experience will be crucial in fostering collaboration within the WPP network and supporting the new leadership team.

“This new leadership team marks the next chapter in that journey, building on the strengths of an already dynamic agency. I look forward to working with this group of exceptional leaders to drive unprecedented growth and expansion at GroupM in South Africa.," says

Skwambane.

Strategic vision for the future

Federico de Nardis, outgoing GroupM CEO SSA, who has helped develop GroupM over the last six years, says, “The new leadership embodies GroupM’s dedication to building and maintaining a culture where creativity, inclusion and personal development thrives. With clients remaining our top priority, this leadership change promises fresh perspectives with a continued focus on client growth and stronger results.”

Expanding on de Nardis’s vision, GroupM’s CEO for EMEA and UK, Josh Krichefski says, “In an industry that demands adaptability and forward-thinking, our diverse leadership roles are critical to positioning the agency for unparalleled success.

“Each one brings a unique perspective and expertise, creating a robust framework that enhances our ability to innovate, execute, and drive growth.

“This multifaceted approach allows us to tackle complex challenges from various verticals, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed our clients' evolving needs to deliver continued excellence."