Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuMullen Lowe South AfricaUrban Brew StudiosMedia24OFM RadioeQvestTenacityPRIrvine PartnersBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBizcommunity.comTBWADMASAPrimedia BroadcastingKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Group M appoints leadership trio of powerful women

    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    Group M has announced a trio of powerful women in its leadership, with Merissa Himraj, chief growth officer (CGO) of GroupM SA, Kate Kitz, chief operations officer of GroupM SA and Claudelle Naidoo CEO of GroupM for SSA.
    [L to R] The new powerful GroupM leadership: Merissa Himraj, chief growth officer of GroupM SA, Kate Kitz, chief operations officer of GroupM SA and Claudelle Naidoo CEO of GroupM for SSA (Image supplied)
    [L to R] The new powerful GroupM leadership: Merissa Himraj, chief growth officer of GroupM SA, Kate Kitz, chief operations officer of GroupM SA and Claudelle Naidoo CEO of GroupM for SSA (Image supplied)

    In her decade-long tenure leading Wavemaker Merissa Himraj has excelled in growth and business development, showing her capability to drive GroupM's marketing and business expansion efforts.

    Claudelle Naidoo brings a wealth of experience, having led EssenceMediacom South Africa for the past nine years.

    Her leadership as managing director and later CEO of EssenceMediacom South Africa has been instrumental in driving growth and strengthening the brand's market presence.

    Naidoo’s extensive background in marketing and media, coupled with her proven track record in managing complex business portfolios across Africa, positions her perfectly to lead GroupM into a new era of innovation and success.

    “I am honoured to be a part of GroupM at what is a phenomenal time for our agency, as we set new benchmarks in delivering exceptional value to our clients and pioneering groundbreaking solutions.

    “With this transition, we aim to continue to deliver growth for our clients, drive GroupM's reputation as a forward-thinking leader and to inspire our people. Our goal is to set new standards in the industry and encourage others to follow”, says Naidoo.

    Kate Kitz’s Her transformative leadership as CEO of Mindshare since 2022 has revitalized the agency's operations, and she is set to bring the same strategic vision and operational excellence to her new position.

    Tebogo Skwambane, country manager of WPP in South Africa, will serve as executive chair of GroupM South Africa.

    Her extensive local, regional and international experience will be crucial in fostering collaboration within the WPP network and supporting the new leadership team.

    “This new leadership team marks the next chapter in that journey, building on the strengths of an already dynamic agency. I look forward to working with this group of exceptional leaders to drive unprecedented growth and expansion at GroupM in South Africa.," says
    Skwambane.

    Strategic vision for the future

    Federico de Nardis, outgoing GroupM CEO SSA, who has helped develop GroupM over the last six years, says, “The new leadership embodies GroupM’s dedication to building and maintaining a culture where creativity, inclusion and personal development thrives. With clients remaining our top priority, this leadership change promises fresh perspectives with a continued focus on client growth and stronger results.”

    Expanding on de Nardis’s vision, GroupM’s CEO for EMEA and UK, Josh Krichefski says, “In an industry that demands adaptability and forward-thinking, our diverse leadership roles are critical to positioning the agency for unparalleled success.

    “Each one brings a unique perspective and expertise, creating a robust framework that enhances our ability to innovate, execute, and drive growth.

    “This multifaceted approach allows us to tackle complex challenges from various verticals, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed our clients' evolving needs to deliver continued excellence."

    Read more: media, Claudelle Naidoo, Group M, media agency, Merissa Himraj
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related" >

    Related

    Source: © Econoimic Times L’Oréal International Distribution has appointed Wavemaker as its EMEA media agency
    Wavemaker appointed L’Oréal International Distribution's EMEA media agency
    1 day
    Source:
    How competitor media monitoring can bring in business
     3 days
    Investing in the Mzanzi Media and Entertainment Fund (MMEF): Simple, secure, and high-yielding
    eQvestInvesting in the Mzanzi Media and Entertainment Fund (MMEF): Simple, secure, and high-yielding
    22 Jul 2024
    MultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa
    DStv Media SalesMultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa
    16 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Tunisian judge imposes media ban on a candidate for presidential election
     16 Jul 2024
    APVA 2024 African Podcast and Voice Awards finalists announced
    APVA 2024 African Podcast and Voice Awards finalists announced
    15 Jul 2024
    Primedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited
    Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited
    15 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Media24 says S189 will continue as it awaits Competition Commission ruling
    15 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz