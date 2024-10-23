Marketing & Media Media
    Clockwork awarded lead creative and media agency for Jaecoo

    Issued by Clockwork
    23 Oct 2024
    Jaecoo has solidified its partnership with Clockwork as the lead creative and media agency into 2025, following our collaborative efforts throughout the year. We initially partnered with Jaecoo to introduce its flagship SUV, the Jaecoo J7, through a high-profile launch event at St John’s in Johannesburg, along with a comprehensive multi-channel campaign that effectively positioned the brand in the South African automobile market. This successful collaboration has set the foundation for our ongoing work together as Jaecoo continues to grow in the local market.
    The name Jaecoo is derived from the words jäger (meaning hunter in German) and cool (symbolising style and high class). Using this as inspiration, Clockwork set out to highlight both the external and inner beauty of the off-road SUV to appeal to those who never stop chasing their target​. 

    "The journey with Jaecoo has been nothing short of incredible," said Dustin Carr, managing director of brand and performance at Clockwork. "From the beginning, we’ve been committed to building a brand that resonates with South Africans, combining style, class, and off-road capabilities. We’re thrilled to continue this partnership as we move into 2025 and beyond." 

    The agency boasts over 40 award-winning campaigns, including 11 Cannes Lions, and was recently part of the team that secured two Grand Prix and a Titanium award at the 2024 Cannes Lions. Clockwork's client portfolio includes global giants like Xbox, BMW, Disney, Beiersdorf, Meta, Canon, Emirates, and now Jaecoo. 

