Are you ready to captain the future of digital transformation? V5 Digital, Namibia’s most admired digital agency, is boosting its leadership by introducing a second engine to our team:

Customer success and innovation manager

Managing director



Your responsibilities:

Propel our rapid expansion: Engage supercruise to accelerate our expansion across the rest of Africa and Europe.



Drive innovation: Pilot initiatives to integrate AI and emerging technologies, propelling us towards groundbreaking achievements.



Spearhead learning and development: Ensure we remain at the forefront of industry advancements.



Partnership and growth: Leverage our official partnerships with Salesforce, Constant Contact, and Rocketseed to amplify our capabilities and extend our reach.



Leverage our official partnerships with Salesforce, Constant Contact, and Rocketseed to amplify our capabilities and extend our reach. Sustainability champion: Navigate our Net Zero journey and ensure V5 Digital will be 100% Carbon Neutral by the end of 2025.

Your co-pilot credentials:

Passionate about the confluence of technology and customer success.



Proven track record in managing high-performing teams.



Innovative thinker with a knack for problem-solving and strategic planning.



Fluent in the dynamics of digital marketing and tech ecosystems.

Why V5 Digital?

Fly with a crew dedicated to excellence and continuous learning.



Drive inspiration with our thought leadership webinar series, V5 Africa.



Do well by doing good through our commitment to the Pledge 1% initiative



Enjoy success from anywhere, work hybrid or fully remote.

At V5 Digital, every project is a runway to extraordinary possibilities. Ready to take off with a team that values bold ideas and swift execution? Apply today!