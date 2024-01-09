V5 Digital's collaboration with Sauma: A commitment to conservation and community

Sauma: protecting life and hope in the heart of the Kalahari

Protecting the Stampriet Aquifer

The Stampriet Transboundary Aquifer, Namibia's sole year-round freshwater source in its arid south-east, is under threat. The prospect of in situ uranium mining, with its potential for radioactive and toxic heavy metal contamination, poses a dire risk to the drinking water, wildlife, and the health of the people who call this area home.

More than just humans rely on the pristine drinking water from our aquifers

If disaster strikes, the repercussions will be widespread. Yes, our drinking water would be jeopardised but many more areas would also feel the impact:

Tourism and hospitality: In situ, uranium mining-related pollution can degrade natural landscapes and wildlife habitats, which are key attractions for tourists. This can lead to a decline in tourism, adversely affecting guest farms, lodges, villages and whole towns.

Agriculture and livestock: Pollution can contaminate soil and water sources, affecting crop quality and yield. It can also impact livestock health and productivity, leading to economic losses in the agricultural sector.

Real estate and property development: Environmental degradation can lead to a decline in property values in affected areas, impacting real estate development and sales.

Healthcare services: Increased pollution can lead to health issues in local populations, potentially increasing the burden on healthcare services.

Export sector: If the pollution affects products like fruits, vegetables, or meat, it can impact the export sector, particularly if importing countries impose stricter regulations or bans due to health concerns.

Manufacturing: Sectors reliant on clean water and uncontaminated raw materials may face production challenges, leading to increased costs or reduced output. Additionally, essential community services such as fueling stations, banks, shops, and supermarkets will also be impacted.

Recreational and outdoor activities: Outdoor recreational activities, including hiking, camping, and wildlife viewing, can be adversely affected by environmental degradation, impacting businesses that cater to these activities.



This urgency catalysed the formation of Sauma, a community united in safeguarding this precious aquifer. This isn't just about conservation; it's about preserving a way of life for the settlements, farms, game lodges, and unique ecosystems that depend on this vital water source.

A website and social media strategy with a purpose

Recognising the gravity of Sauma's mission, V5 Digital embarked on a journey to amplify their voice. Our task? To develop a new website and a comprehensive social media strategy that resonates with the urgency of Sauma's cause. Through this platform, we aimed to elevate public awareness, foster community engagement, and drive essential donations to support Sauma's initiatives.

Local voices, global echoes

Central to our strategy was the integration of invaluable insights from devoted community volunteers, passionately dedicating their time to raise public awareness about this vital cause. We collaborated closely with vigilant farmers, caring parents, dedicated teachers, and individuals from various backgrounds, all united in their commitment to safeguard the quality of their drinking water for future generations.

When we inquired about their experience collaborating with us, Sauma generously shared: “Sauma extends its sincere gratitude to V5 Digital for their unwavering support of our vision and mission. The V5 Digital team has supported us with professional and generous backing, by applying their outstanding communication and social media skills, IT and marketing expertise. Our social media platforms and website are proof of this professional team’s outstanding abilities. Sauma’s new media presence reflects our commitment to protecting our scarce water resource for all Namibians.”

A call to action

Our collaboration with Sauma is more than a project; it's a partnership for the planet. We invite you to join us in this critical mission. Visit the beautiful new website we created for Sauma to learn more and make a difference. Your support empowers community advocacy, legal efforts, and the ongoing protection of the Stampriet Transboundary Aquifer.

Learn more about Sauma and make a difference here.

Like, follow, and share their Facebook content here.

Armin Wieland, V5 Digital's Founder shared the following: "V5 Digital, through our Pledge 1% initiative, support the Stampriet Aquifer Uranium Mining Association (Sauma), a beacon of water protection advocacy in Namibia. The aim of Sauma is to prevent any kind of in situ leach or leaching (ISL) or in situ recovery (ISR) mining in the Stampriet Aquifer.

"The Stampriet Transboundary Aquifer System (STAS) covers a large arid region stretching from Central Namibia into Western Botswana and South Africa’s Northern Cape Province.

"As a Salesforce Partner and Pledge 1% member, V5 Digital is intentful to support initiatives that protect the environment and are strongly supporting efforts that are decelerating climate change. We have committed ourselves to be a Net Zero Company by 2025 – and are encouraging our customers to do the same across our value chain."

At V5 Digital, we are intentful to support initiatives that protect the environment and are strongly supporting efforts that are decelerating climate change.

V5 Digital's comprehensive services

