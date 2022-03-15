Ready for takeoff: Salesforce Partner V5 digital heads to Salesforce World Tour Essentials

V5 Digital likes to stay at the cutting edge of innovation.

All our bags are packed,

We're ready to go.

Salesforce World Tour we’re set to explore,

We hate to leave our desks and say goodbye…

But the dawn is breakin'

It's early morn

The airplane’s waitin'

We hear the engine roar

Already, we're so excited,

We could fly!

On the road to innovation

The V5 Digital Team is all set for an incredible journey to the Salesforce World Tour Essentials in Johannesburg. As an official Salesforce Partner, we can't wait to connect, learn, and bring back the latest innovations to elevate our clients' success.

But what is Salesforce?

Salesforce is a cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform that helps companies manage and optimise their customer data, enabling better collaboration, and improved sales, marketing, service, and IT integration, all powered by AI and real-time data.

It enables companies to find more prospects, close more deals, and wow customers with amazing service.

Trailblazers on tour

Our talented team is buzzing with excitement for this exciting event. Here’s what each member is looking forward to when we step into the Kyalami Convention Centre:

Wieland is eager to learn about the latest Salesforce innovations and how they can drive business growth and transformation.

He’s particularly excited to network with other trailblazers and gain valuable insights from Salesforce executives and local leaders on using CRM, AI, and data in transformative ways.

Jessica Derks (customer success designer):

An avid student, Derks is eager to dive into the Trailhead Zone, access exclusive learning courses, and chat with Salesforce experts.

She looks forward to the digital skills breakout session to broaden her understanding and see how Salesforce and its partner ecosystem, shape careers in Africa.

Konings can’t wait to capture the event's vibrant energy and share real-time updates and stories with our audience.

She’s particularly excited about networking opportunities and connecting with other content creators and marketing professionals.

Damian Hansen (customer success officer):

Hansen is thrilled to get hands-on with Salesforce products through live demos and workshops.

This is his chance to see Salesforce technology in action, understand how it can be tailored to business needs, and maximise the value of the Salesforce investments of our clients.

Jürgen Teichert (customer success officer):

Teichert is looking forward to networking at the heart of the Salesforce community. He’s keen to meet the local South African team, exchange ideas with other Trailblazers, and hear inspiring success stories from local brands that have transformed their operations using Salesforce.

Brad Wilson (customer success and innovation manager):

As our innovation manager, Wilson is eager to visit Einstein’s Laboratory for a deeper dive into harnessing Einstein 1 to drive innovation and enhance decision-making with the AI Labs team.

As a new leadership team member, he aims to leverage these insights to inspire greater efficiency at V5 Digital.

Let’s connect!

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join V5 Digital and other industry leaders at the Salesforce World Tour Essentials in Johannesburg!

Unlock the full potential of your customer data, optimize collaboration across your teams, and drive unparalleled business growth. With sessions tailored to enhance your skills and firsthand demos of the latest Salesforce technologies, you’ll be inspired and equipped to take your business to the next level.

There's still time to register for this exciting event! Come experience the future of business with us at the Kyalami Convention Centre on Thursday, 6 June 2024.

The Kyalami race track is the perfect pit stop for World Tour Essentials

See you at the legendary Kyalami in the City of Gold!