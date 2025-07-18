Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025North-West University (NWU)ESG Africa ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Valterra anticipates 88% profit drop after Anglo demerger

    Valterra Platinum expects to report a sharp fall in first-half profit by as much as 88% due to lower output and sales as well as one-off costs related to its demerger from Anglo American Plc group, it said on Friday, 18 July 2025.
    18 Jul 2025
    18 Jul 2025
    Image credit: Reuters
    Image credit: Reuters

    Valterra, formerly Anglo American Platinum, said it expects headline earnings between R800m and R1.6bn rand in the six months to June 30, down from R6.5bn rand during the same period last year.

    Platinum group metal (PGM) sales volumes fell 25% after heavy rainfall and flooding disrupted operations at Valterra's Tumela mine within its Amandelbult complex, the company said in a trading statement.

    Demerger costs amounted to R1.4bn during the first half. Valterra demerged from Anglo in June and is now separately listed in Johannesburg and London, as the global mining giant restructures its business to primarily focus on energy metal copper.

    Cost savings of about R2.1bn helped offset the decline in earnings over the period, Valterra said.

    The company said its refined production guidance of 3.0 million to 3.4 million PGM ounces for the year remains unchanged.

    Valterra will release its half-year financial results on July 28, its first as a standalone company.

    Read more: Anglo American, Mining
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz