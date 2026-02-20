The MDDA elevates indigenous languages on International Mother Language Day 2026

On Saturday, 21 February 2026, the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) will join the global community in commemorating International Mother Language Day. This annual observance reaffirms the importance of South Africa’s twelve official languages and the many other indigenous languages that continue to shape the nation’s cultural identity and social cohesion.

For the MDDA, this day is more than a symbolic celebration. It reflects the Agency’s core mandate to promote, preserve, and elevate indigenous languages by funding and supporting community media across radio, television, print, and digital platforms. Through sustained investment, the MDDA has contributed to the growth of a vibrant, resilient, and sustainable community media sector that amplifies local voices and strengthens linguistic diversity.

As a statutory body established to advance media development and diversity, the MDDA plays a critical role in ensuring that historically disadvantaged communities and indigenous language groups have access to information, media ownership, and platforms for expression. In doing so, the Agency reinforces multilingualism as a cornerstone of inclusive development and democratic participation.

Youth voices and multilingual education

The 2026 theme Youth voices on multilingual education highlights the vital role young people play in shaping education systems that value linguistic diversity. By advocating for learning environments that recognise learners’ full language repertoires, young people contribute to improved inclusion, stronger social cohesion, and sustainable development.

This theme resonates strongly with South Africa’s educational and cultural landscape, where multilingualism remains both a constitutional principle and a practical necessity. It calls on institutions, educators, communities, and policymakers to listen to young voices and to place indigenous languages at the centre of learning and innovation.

A legacy of linguistic rights

International Mother Language Day has its roots in the historic language movement in present-day Bangladesh, where students from the University of Dhaka protested in 1952 to demand recognition of Bangla as a national language. These peaceful demonstrations in Dhaka were met with violence, leading to the loss of young lives in defence of linguistic rights.

The global recognition of this struggle was advanced by the efforts of expatriate Bengalis and supported by international leaders, including Kofi Annan. In 1999, the Unesco proclaimed 21 February as International Mother Language Day, and in 2002 it was formally recognised by the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, the day has served as a global platform for promoting cultural and linguistic diversity and fostering peaceful, inclusive societies.

Community media as a catalyst for transformation

The MDDA views multilingual education and communication as essential to social and economic transformation. Community media, in particular, guarantees media pluralism, diversity of content, and representation of society’s varied interests and identities.

Reflecting on this mandate, MDDA chief executive officer, Shoeshoe Qhu, has emphasised that the Agency’s work supports media literacy, a culture of reading, and equitable access to media for historically marginalised communities. These efforts ensure that indigenous language groups are not only represented but empowered.

Since its establishment in 2004, the MDDA has funded community media projects across all nine provinces. An overview of the 2024/25 approved projects demonstrates extensive publishing and broadcasting in a wide range of official languages, reaffirming South Africa’s status as a richly multilingual nation.

The value of mother tongue

Mother tongue, or first language, refers to the language learned in early childhood and used to form the foundation of communication, identity, and socialisation. It is through this language that individuals first interpret the world, express ideas, and connect with their cultural heritage.

Research and practice consistently show that mother-tongue-based education enhances cognitive development, improves learning outcomes, and strengthens self-esteem. It also serves as a vital link between generations, ensuring the continuity and sustainability of communities.

Conclusion

As South Africa commemorates International Mother Language Day 2026, the MDDA reaffirms its unwavering commitment to advancing linguistic diversity through community media. By promoting indigenous languages, supporting youth participation, and strengthening multilingual education, the Agency contributes to building an inclusive, informed, and culturally confident society.

Through collective effort and sustained investment, we can ensure that every language is valued, every voice is heard, and every community is empowered. Preserving and promoting our mother tongues is not only a cultural responsibility, it is a foundation for sustainable development, social cohesion, and national unity.



