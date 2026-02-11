South Africa
Logistics Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

CtrackEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sona 2026: Cape Town CBD roads to close, plan ahead

    Cape Town motorists are being warned of road closures in and around the CBD ahead of Thursday, 12 February’s, State of the Nation Address (SONA). Traffic will be affected before, during, and after the event at City Hall, with some restrictions remaining in place in the days following.
    11 Feb 2026
    11 Feb 2026
    Source: ©olivierl via
    Source: ©olivierl via 123RF

    City Traffic Services urges motorists to familiarise themselves with the affected streets and plan alternate routes.

    Key advice includes:

    • Limit non-essential travel in the CBD and surrounding areas
    • Allow extra travel time if you must drive through the affected zones
    • Keep intersections clear between light changes
    • Be patient and courteous

    Key roads and timings

    Major closures tomorrow, Thursday 12 February, include:

    • Darling Street (Buitenkant to Tenant Street): 5.45pm – 7.30pm
    • Roeland Street (Newlands Avenue to City Centre): 5.45pm – 7.30pm
    • Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch (Main Road to Rhodes Drive): 5.45pm – 7.30pm
    • N2 Settlers Way (City-bound, Main Road to City Centre): 5.45pm – 7.30pm

    Other intersections and streets across the CBD and surrounding suburbs will have temporary traffic control.

    Additional road closure times (–26 February 2026) include:

    • Darling Street (Plein to Buitenkant): 4am – 11.59pm today, 9am – 11.45pm on other days
    • Corporation Street (Caledon to Darling): 3pm–11.59pm Monday, 10pm Wednesday, midnight–11.45pm Friday onward
    • Longmarket Street (Plein to Buitenkant): 9am–11.45pm Thursday onward
    • Parade Street (Caledon to Darling): 10pm Wednesday, midnight–11.45pm Friday onward
    • Plein Street / Lower Plein (Roeland to Castle): 10pm Wednesday, midnight–11.45pm Friday onward
    • Commercial Street (Nieumeester Parking to Plein): 4am–11.45pm Thursday, 9am–11.45pm Friday onward
    • Commercial Street (Plein to Buitenkant, bi-directional): 4am–11.45pm Thursday
    • Roeland Street (Buitenkant to Brandweer): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday
    • Buitenkant Street (Roeland to Darling): 3pm – 11.59pm Monday–Wednesday
    • Darling Street (Buitenkant to Adderley / Tenant): 3pm – 11.59pm Monday–Wednesday; 10pm – midnight Wednesday
    • Sir Lowry Road (Tenant to Darling): noon – 11.45pm Friday onward
    • Roeland Street (City-bound, Newlands Ave to City Centre): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday
    • Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch (Main Road to Rhodes Drive, westbound): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday
    • Anzio Road, Observatory (Main Road to Philip Kgosana Drive): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday
    • N2 Settlers Way (City-bound, Main Road to City Centre): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday
    • Klipper Rd, Newlands Ave, Dean St, Princess Anne Ave (Newlands–Union Ave): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday

    Additional restrictions will remain in effect until 26 February, so motorists are advised to check the full schedule for exact timings and locations.

    Full details of all road closures can be accessed here.

    Read more: State of the Nation Address, logistics industry, logistics and transport
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz