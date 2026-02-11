Sona 2026: Cape Town CBD roads to close, plan ahead

Cape Town motorists are being warned of road closures in and around the CBD ahead of Thursday, 12 February’s, State of the Nation Address (SONA). Traffic will be affected before, during, and after the event at City Hall, with some restrictions remaining in place in the days following.

City Traffic Services urges motorists to familiarise themselves with the affected streets and plan alternate routes.

Key advice includes:

• Limit non-essential travel in the CBD and surrounding areas

• Allow extra travel time if you must drive through the affected zones

• Keep intersections clear between light changes

• Be patient and courteous

Key roads and timings

Major closures tomorrow, Thursday 12 February, include:

• Darling Street (Buitenkant to Tenant Street): 5.45pm – 7.30pm

• Roeland Street (Newlands Avenue to City Centre): 5.45pm – 7.30pm

• Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch (Main Road to Rhodes Drive): 5.45pm – 7.30pm

• N2 Settlers Way (City-bound, Main Road to City Centre): 5.45pm – 7.30pm

Other intersections and streets across the CBD and surrounding suburbs will have temporary traffic control.

Additional road closure times (–26 February 2026) include:

• Darling Street (Plein to Buitenkant): 4am – 11.59pm today, 9am – 11.45pm on other days

• Corporation Street (Caledon to Darling): 3pm–11.59pm Monday, 10pm Wednesday, midnight–11.45pm Friday onward

• Longmarket Street (Plein to Buitenkant): 9am–11.45pm Thursday onward

• Parade Street (Caledon to Darling): 10pm Wednesday, midnight–11.45pm Friday onward

• Plein Street / Lower Plein (Roeland to Castle): 10pm Wednesday, midnight–11.45pm Friday onward

• Commercial Street (Nieumeester Parking to Plein): 4am–11.45pm Thursday, 9am–11.45pm Friday onward

• Commercial Street (Plein to Buitenkant, bi-directional): 4am–11.45pm Thursday

• Roeland Street (Buitenkant to Brandweer): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday

• Buitenkant Street (Roeland to Darling): 3pm – 11.59pm Monday–Wednesday

• Darling Street (Buitenkant to Adderley / Tenant): 3pm – 11.59pm Monday–Wednesday; 10pm – midnight Wednesday

• Sir Lowry Road (Tenant to Darling): noon – 11.45pm Friday onward

• Roeland Street (City-bound, Newlands Ave to City Centre): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday

• Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch (Main Road to Rhodes Drive, westbound): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday

• Anzio Road, Observatory (Main Road to Philip Kgosana Drive): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday

• N2 Settlers Way (City-bound, Main Road to City Centre): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday

• Klipper Rd, Newlands Ave, Dean St, Princess Anne Ave (Newlands–Union Ave): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday

Additional restrictions will remain in effect until 26 February, so motorists are advised to check the full schedule for exact timings and locations.

Full details of all road closures can be accessed here.