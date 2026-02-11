Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Marketing Manager Pretoria
- Logistics Administrator Johannesburg
- Safety Officer/Environmental officer Sandton
Sona 2026: Cape Town CBD roads to close, plan ahead
City Traffic Services urges motorists to familiarise themselves with the affected streets and plan alternate routes.
Key advice includes:
• Limit non-essential travel in the CBD and surrounding areas
• Allow extra travel time if you must drive through the affected zones
• Keep intersections clear between light changes
• Be patient and courteous
Key roads and timings
Major closures tomorrow, Thursday 12 February, include:
• Darling Street (Buitenkant to Tenant Street): 5.45pm – 7.30pm
• Roeland Street (Newlands Avenue to City Centre): 5.45pm – 7.30pm
• Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch (Main Road to Rhodes Drive): 5.45pm – 7.30pm
• N2 Settlers Way (City-bound, Main Road to City Centre): 5.45pm – 7.30pm
Other intersections and streets across the CBD and surrounding suburbs will have temporary traffic control.
Additional road closure times (–26 February 2026) include:
• Darling Street (Plein to Buitenkant): 4am – 11.59pm today, 9am – 11.45pm on other days
• Corporation Street (Caledon to Darling): 3pm–11.59pm Monday, 10pm Wednesday, midnight–11.45pm Friday onward
• Longmarket Street (Plein to Buitenkant): 9am–11.45pm Thursday onward
• Parade Street (Caledon to Darling): 10pm Wednesday, midnight–11.45pm Friday onward
• Plein Street / Lower Plein (Roeland to Castle): 10pm Wednesday, midnight–11.45pm Friday onward
• Commercial Street (Nieumeester Parking to Plein): 4am–11.45pm Thursday, 9am–11.45pm Friday onward
• Commercial Street (Plein to Buitenkant, bi-directional): 4am–11.45pm Thursday
• Roeland Street (Buitenkant to Brandweer): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday
• Buitenkant Street (Roeland to Darling): 3pm – 11.59pm Monday–Wednesday
• Darling Street (Buitenkant to Adderley / Tenant): 3pm – 11.59pm Monday–Wednesday; 10pm – midnight Wednesday
• Sir Lowry Road (Tenant to Darling): noon – 11.45pm Friday onward
• Roeland Street (City-bound, Newlands Ave to City Centre): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday
• Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch (Main Road to Rhodes Drive, westbound): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday
• Anzio Road, Observatory (Main Road to Philip Kgosana Drive): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday
• N2 Settlers Way (City-bound, Main Road to City Centre): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday
• Klipper Rd, Newlands Ave, Dean St, Princess Anne Ave (Newlands–Union Ave): 5.45pm – 7.30pm Wednesday
Additional restrictions will remain in effect until 26 February, so motorists are advised to check the full schedule for exact timings and locations.