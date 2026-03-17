Hot 102.7FM surges to 710,000 regular listeners, expanding its commercial footprint in Gauteng

The research, conducted by leading consumer insights study BrandMapp, and presented by Brandon de Kock from WhyFive, confirms a growing, highly engaged audience with significant disposable income. This reinforces the station’s long-term strategy of building a premium, lifestyle-led station grounded in trusted voices, quality content and meaningful audience connection.

It also shows that while overall radio listenership in Gauteng declined by approximately 5%, Hot 102.7FM recorded growth.

This research provides independent confirmation that Hot 102.7FM continues to strengthen its commercial footprint, attracting listeners who choose the station with intention and return to it daily.

This equates to an 11% footprint in Gauteng, positioning Hot 102.7FM as the sixth largest station in the region. This updated BrandMapp research builds on Hot 102.7FM being named Commercial Radio Station of the Year at the Telkom Radio Awards late last year.

The key take-outs

74% of listeners fall within SEM 8–10 (the highest socio-economic bands)



Time spent listening is up, reflecting deeper engagement and loyalty



Hot 102.7FM remains the fastest-growing commercial radio station in South Africa



The station’s digital footprint continues to surge, with ±900,000 monthly streaming sessions and nearly 280,000 unique listeners.



Hot 102.7FM audience growth continues despite a declining radio category

Consistent strategy, measurable results

For Hot 102.7FM, the growth is not accidental. From its earliest days, the station has been clear and consistent in its positioning. The station is all about legendary talent delivering forward-thinking radio, built on quality content, consistency, and a deep understanding of the power of radio and the importance of audience connection.

And, clearly, this is a vision that its listeners resonate with. The audience, however, aren’t the only ones taking notice. Advertisers, brands and industry stakeholders are being drawn to the station’s continual drive to connect deeply with their target audience and become a station that people don’t just listen to but love.

“Our growth is rooted in trust and ROI, from our audience, our clients and our partners,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “This research validates the strategy we’ve been committed to for years. We aren’t chasing short-term growth. We’re focused on long-term sustainability and excellence.”

A premium audience that converts

The BrandMapp data shows that the audiences are not only there, but they are economically active.

40% of Hot listeners live in households earning over R50 000 per month



Nearly half fall into the Top-End income category (R40 000+ household income)



24% have more than R5 000 left at the end of each month for discretionary spend



42% have purchased a new car from a dealer



24% travelled internationally in the past year



72% listen every single day

This is an established, sophisticated audience consisting of late millennials, Gen X and older listeners. They invest, travel, upgrade their lifestyles and actively participate in the economy.

Trust, talent and time spent

In the broader audio environment, trusted voices and authentic content remain among the strongest drivers of audience loyalty. The research confirms that radio remains the most trusted and most loved media platform, with listeners now tuning into fewer stations but spending more time with those they value.

Hot 102.7FM benefits directly from this shift.

By consistently investing in credible talent, meaningful content and a listener-first philosophy, the station has created an environment where audiences stay longer and advertisers are more likely to be heard.

The commercial reality

Hot 102.7FM is not a station advertisers can afford to misclassify. It is a commercially relevant, lifestyle-led platform delivering scale, trust and consistent access to South Africa’s most desirable consumers - those with disposable income and the willingness to spend.

As radio audiences become more selective, Hot 102.7FM stands out as a station built for longevity, relevance and measurable return on investment.



