Icasa licence amendment unlocks Hot 102.7FM’s next growth chapter

Hot 102.7FM has secured a significant amendment to the programming format of its commercial broadcasting licence, giving the station substantially greater scope to deliver the Old Skool and R&B format on which its audience and commercial growth have been built.

Approved by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), the amendment changes the station’s licensed music format from a 50% split between Classical music and Old Skool and R&B to 85% Old Skool and R&B and 15% Classical music.

The new format takes effect from 1 August 2026.

For Hot 102.7FM, this is far more than a change to the music mix. It is a major strategic step forward that brings the station’s licence into much closer alignment with its core audience proposition, giving listeners more of the music they choose HOT for and further strengthening its offering to advertisers and commercial partners.

The station submitted its application to Icasa in September 2024 as part of a long-term strategy, led by Founder and Managing Director Lloyd Madurai, to build a focused and distinctive commercial radio brand around exceptional content.

“We thank Icasa and its Council for the considered manner in which they assessed our application,” says Madurai. “This amendment allows us to align our licensed format much more closely with the music our listeners choose Hot 102.7FM for, while continuing to honour the Classical music component of our licence.

“This is a landmark moment for the station. It gives us significantly greater scope to strengthen an already successful radio product and deliver even more value to our listeners, advertisers and partners.”

A proven proposition with more room to grow

The amendment comes at a time when Hot 102.7FM’s focused commercial proposition is delivering measurable momentum.

BrandMapp estimates that the station reaches 710,000 regular listeners, giving it an 11% footprint in Gauteng. That scale is supported by a loyal and affluent audience, trusted on-air personalities and a clearly defined music format.

Rather than chasing mass reach for its own sake, Hot 102.7FM has deliberately built a premium and highly targeted brand. The amended format will make that proposition even stronger, delivering more of the music its audience wants, greater consistency across the schedule and a more distinctive environment in which brands can connect with listeners.

The station’s performance has also been recognised across the business and broadcasting sectors. Hot 102.7FM was named 2025 Commercial Radio Station of the Year at the Telkom Radio Awards, earned seven wins at the 2026 New York Festivals Radio Awards and was named a News24 South African Growth Champion for the second consecutive year.

These accolades recognise not only the quality of the station’s programming, but the strength of the business behind it and its ability to translate listener attention and loyalty into sustainable commercial value.

More of what listeners choose Hot 102.7FM for

From 1 August, the expanded Old Skool and R&B offering will be supported by a refreshed evening and weekend line-up.

Patrick Heyworth, Steve Bishop, Justin Toerien, Ursula Chikane and Shane Wellington will all take on new or expanded shows, giving listeners even more opportunities to enjoy Hot 102.7FM’s music and personalities throughout the week.

Classical music remains an important part of the station’s licensed offering. Carolyn Steyn will continue to keep Classical music lovers company overnight from 1am to 5am every day, with Classical favourites, show tunes, jazz standards, classic songs and memorable movie themes.

“We have built Hot 102.7FM by remaining focused on what we do best and on the audience we serve,” concludes Madurai.

“This amendment allows us to take that proposition further, deepen listener loyalty and create even greater value for brands that want to connect with a commercially responsive audience. It is a significant step forward for the station and marks the next chapter in our growth.”

More Old Skool. More R&B. A sharper and stronger commercial proposition. From 1 August, Hot 102.7FM moves forward with a licence that better supports the proven format behind its audience and commercial success, while creating greater opportunity for future growth.



