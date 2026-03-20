TNPA appoints operator for liquid bulk terminal at Port of Cape Town

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has appointed FFS Tank Terminals as the preferred bidder to refurbish and operate a liquid bulk terminal at the Port of Cape Town under a 25-year concession agreement...

Source: Supplied | Port of Cape Town Liquid Bulk Precinct

The brownfield development, located within the port’s Liquid Bulk Precinct, will cover approximately 6,289m² and represents a projected investment of R102m, including capital and maintenance costs.

FFS Tank Terminals will finance, construct, operate, and maintain the facility before transferring it back to TNPA at the end of the concession period.

The scope of work includes upgrading storage tanks to improve structural integrity and repurposing the existing import pipeline currently used for vegetable and edible oils. Additional upgrades will focus on the Nautilus facility, the gantry, and the receiving systems.

Once completed, the upgraded infrastructure will be able to handle additional cargo types, including caustic soda, lye and monoethylene glycol. The improvements are expected to enhance the throughput of both vegetable oils and speciality chemicals through the port.

Infrastructure upgrade and diversification

“The modernisation of this liquid bulk terminal is part of TNPA’s strategic shift towards diversification in response to evolving market demands. It ensures the security of supply of industrial and food service supplies whilst meeting new market demands for the importation of speciality chemicals.

"This is a vital contribution to economic stability whilst optimising infrastructure utilisation and commercial viability of our seaports,” said Dr Dineo Mazibuko, TNPA General Manager: Commercial Services.

Concession process concluded

The appointment follows the successful conclusion of the Section 56 process under the National Ports Act of 2005.

Operator profile

FFS Tank Terminals is a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor with more than two decades of experience in liquid bulk terminal operations.

The company operates multiple manufacturing sites, storage facilities, and tank farms across South Africa, and continues to invest in local suppliers and skills development initiatives.