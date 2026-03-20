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    Made in RSA and Valor Hospitality forge greener pathways with local procurement

    Made in RSA has announced a new global partnership with Valor Hospitality, marking a strategic move to embed sustainable procurement practices across its portfolio of more than 90 properties worldwide.
    20 Mar 2026
    20 Mar 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.instagram.com

    The collaboration is rooted in a long-standing professional relationship between Nick Dreyer, former general manager of Ellerman House, and Euan McGlashan, who originally opened Cape Grace in 1996.

    Their shared connection to South Africa and deep experience in the global hospitality sector sparked ongoing conversations about how hotel groups can more meaningfully support local producers — ultimately leading to this partnership.


    Embedding “A World of Local” at scale

    The initiative represents a significant step in Valor Hospitality’s philosophy of “A World of Local”, an approach that prioritises authentic local engagement across its operations.

    While procurement often operates behind the scenes, it plays a critical role in shaping both the working environment for hotel teams and the overall guest experience. Through this partnership, Made in RSA will support Valor in identifying and sourcing responsibly produced goods that meet the operational demands of a global hotel network.

    “This partnership reflects our commitment to revisiting everyday decisions with intention,” says McGlashan. “Procurement may not always be visible, but it has a profound impact on the environments we create and the experiences our teams deliver.”

    The initiative is further supported by DHL Express, whose international distribution network will enable efficient delivery of South African products to Valor properties around the world.

    Showcasing South African craftsmanship

    Made in RSA connects global buyers with a curated selection of South African products chosen for their craftsmanship, sustainability and suitability for hospitality environments.

    Initial product categories introduced into the Valor supply chain include:

    • Footwear from Fieldshoes, designed specifically for the practical demands of hospitality teams
    • Heritage-inspired textiles from Thabo Makhetha, blending cultural tradition with contemporary design
    • Naturally harvested seasoning products from Oryx Desert Salt, already featured in leading international kitchens

    By integrating these products, Valor aims to deepen the connection between its hotels and the communities that inspire them, while opening new global market pathways for South African producers.

    A strategic win for hospitality and local economies

    For hotel owners and operators within the Valor network, the partnership creates access to a reliable pipeline of responsibly sourced goods that enhance operational quality while strengthening authenticity — an increasingly important differentiator in global hospitality.

    “At its heart, the idea is simple,” says Dreyer. “When local businesses are supported in a meaningful way, surrounding communities benefit, and hospitality gains a sense of place that cannot be replicated.”

    Global rollout

    The rollout of the Made in RSA procurement platform has begun with products gradually introduced across Valor Hospitality’s global portfolio.

    As the hospitality industry continues to prioritise sustainability, traceability and local impact, the partnership signals a broader shift toward procurement strategies that go beyond cost and convenience — placing purpose, provenance and people at the centre of global operations.

    Read more: Nick Dreyer, DHL Express, Euan McGlashan, Valor Hospitality
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