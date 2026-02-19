Trending
Afrirent appoints a new group chief financial officer to bolster leadership team
Shadi brings to her new role close to 25 years of operational and financial experience from South Africa’s leading companies. She also boasts extensive experience in strategy, cost transformation, financial planning and analysis, digital and data strategy, and corporate governance.
Her strong finance business partnering background has seen her leading the optimisation of projects worth billions of rands. Prior to joining Afrirent, she held senior leadership roles including executive finance business partner, chief of staff, divisional finance manager, partnering with executive teams to drive strategy, transformation and financial performance.
Afrirent Holdings chairman, Senzo Tsabedze said, “Shadi’s appointment comes at the time when our business has established a strong footing in the fleet management and logistics sector while at the same time diversifying and growing into other sectors such as hospitality, mining and others. Her diverse experience and strong corporate background in finance, technology and operations will add impetus and invaluable contribution to our executive team.”
