Food & bev. services News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • New Takealot distribution centre planned for Cape Town's Richmond Park
    A new Cape Town Takealot distribution facility and pickup point is planned for the multibillion-rand Richmond Park development in Milnerton. The new facility will initially be 6,700m² and include two expansion opportunities with the potential to reach approximately 17,000m², providing Takealot, South Africa's biggest online retailer, with the flexibility to expand in line with its growth.
  • FNB launches its new #TheChangeables brand campaign
    FNB has launched a new brand communication campaign, #TheChangeables, to celebrate South Africans who take challenges in their stride, transform obstacles into opportunities, and embrace change as a way of building a better future for themselves and others.
  • South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards dies at 66
    Well-loved South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66.
Show more

Covid-19

Business services

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

McCain launches challenge awarding restaurants support packages

9 Jun 2021
To help support restaurants adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, McCain Foodservice Solutions has launched its Dishruption Challenge, an initiative that affords participants the opportunity to win one of 10 restaurant support packages worth R50,000 each.


The Dishruption Challenge is aimed at independent restaurant owners, who for the last year have had their lives and businesses challenged and threatened. To participate, entrants need to create a dish containing at least one McCain product, add it to their restaurant's menu, price it accordingly, and sell at least 20 of these dishes before the competition closing date on 30 June 2021. Ten winners will be selected, and will each receive a support package valued at R50,000.

Restaurateurs are finding themselves in an ever-changing environment and have been forced to adapt at a rapid pace. In addition to the focus on health and sanitation, one of the biggest adjustments was moving from indoor dining to delivery, a business model which has become crucial. There has also been a drastic reduction in trading hours and indoor seating capacity, the latter causing a hurdle especially during winter months.

Helping businesses adapt to the 'new normal'


Over the past year in particular, McCain Foodservice Solutions has been working to provide support to operators through various initiatives. This includes the provision of toolkits to help restaurateurs navigate the requirements of the different lockdown levels, and launching SureCrisp, a product specifically aimed at providing crispy chips for delivery, in a time where takeout was the only option.

The company also joined One Meal Many Thanks - an initiative that saw foodservice suppliers rally together with the aim to save 1.8 million jobs in the industry through a variety of tactics, including the provision of free stock and a campaign to encourage and incentivise consumers to eat out.

“Despite the massive disruption brought on by the pandemic, the foodservice industry has been facing the Covid-19 crisis with great courage and resiliency,” says Catharina Bester, marketing manager: foodservice and retail. “Adapting to and embracing this disruption is simply the only way to bring life towards relative normalcy; providing offerings that keep customers satisfied and restaurants profitable. As a manufacturer in this new reality, we’re committed to helping the industry stay ahead and build back stronger.”

Food companies launch relief scheme for Black-owned hospitality businesses

Food service brands Marvello and Meadowland have partnered with RCL Foods, Your Food Partners and Bidfood to launch the Sekela Hospitality Support Programme...

4 Mar 2021


McCain Foodservice Solutions also launched its Insiders Club, through which professionals in the food industry get free access to the latest industry trends, business tips, inspiration and resources.

One such resource is McCain’s Restaurant Resilience Toolkit, developed to assist those in the food industry in navigating through the Covid-19 crisis and adjusting to a ‘new normal’. It provides simple and practical tips to make small and profitable changes to menus, safety tips, menu inspirations, a guide to improving take-away and delivery offerings, and more.
Comment

Read more: McCain, food and beverage

Related

#BehindtheBrandManager: Meet Adam Deane of RocoMamas1 Apr 2021
Checkers launches premium food range Forage & Feast30 Mar 2021
Record triumph for Woolworths Mature Gouda at SA Dairy Awards29 Mar 2021
Agriculture on positive growth trajectory, key to economic recovery25 Feb 2021
Bos Brands strengthens D2C focus as e-commerce hots up16 Feb 2021
#BizTrends2021: A bold year for beverages18 Jan 2021
PepsiCo aims for net-zero emissions by 204018 Jan 2021
#FreshOnTheShelf: New from Lindt, Red Bull, Woolies and Baglietti22 Oct 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz