South Africa's top olive oil producers celebrated at 2025 SA Olive Awards

South Africa’s finest Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) producers were recognised at the 2025 SA Olive Awards, held at Diemersfontein Wine and Country Estate.

The annual ceremony highlights excellence across the sector, from production and innovation to the people driving the industry forward.

This year’s top EVOO producers include:

GOLD WINNERS Medal Producer Style & Name GOLD Andante Olives Porterville Intense – Andanté Intenso GOLD Babylonstoren Medium – Babylonstoren Blend GOLD Babylonstoren Medium – Babylonstoren Coratina GOLD Babylonstoren Medium – Babylonstoren Frantoio (Vlakte) GOLD Babylonstoren Medium – Babylonstoren Versnit GOLD DE Rustica Estate Intense – De Rustica Coratina GOLD DE Rustica Estate Delicate – De Rustica Delicate GOLD DE Rustica Estate Intense – De Rustica Favolosa GOLD DE Rustica Estate Intense – De Rustica Intense GOLD DE Rustica Estate Medium – De Rustica Medium GOLD Willow Creek Products Pty Ltd Intense – Directors Reserve GOLD Willow Creek Products Pty Ltd Medium – Estate Blend GOLD Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm Intense – Favolosa GOLD Willow Creek Products Pty Ltd Medium – Frantoio Single Cultivar GOLD Het Vlock Casteel Medium – Het Vlock Casteel Favolosa GOLD Lions Creek Estate (Pty) Ltd Medium – Karoo Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil GOLD Kleine Haaskraal Pty Ltd Medium – Kleine Haaskraal EVOO Mission GOLD Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd Medium – Mardouw Favolosa GOLD Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd Delicate – Mardouw Premium Delicate GOLD Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd Intense – Mardouw XXV Intense GOLD Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd Medium – Mardouw XXV Medium GOLD Morgenster Estate Medium – Morgenster Don Carlo EVOO GOLD Morgenster Estate Medium – Morgenster Extra Virgin Olive Oil GOLD Willow Creek Products Pty Ltd Delicate – Nuy Valley GOLD Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm Medium – Picual GOLD Lions Creek Estate (Pty) Ltd Medium – Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil GOLD Rio Largo Medium – Rio Largo Delft GOLD Rio Largo Delicate – Rio Largo Gold GOLD Rio Largo Intense – Rio Largo Premium GOLD Tokara Delicate – Tokara Frantoio EVOO GOLD Tokara Delicate – Tokara Mission EVOO GOLD Tokara Medium – Tokara Woolworth Estate EVOO SILVER WINNERS Medal Producer Style & Name SILVER Altevrede Intense – Altevrede Extra Virgin Olive Oil Favolosa Intense SILVER Altevrede Medium – Altevrede Extra Virgin Olive Oil Frantoio Medium SILVER Andante Olives Porterville Intense – Andanté Forte SILVER Andante Olives Porterville Medium – Andanté Mezzo SILVER Lions Creek Estate (Pty) Ltd Medium – Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil SILVER Babylonstoren Medium – Babylonstoren Frantoio SILVER Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm Medium – Coratina SILVER Darling Olives (Pty) Ltd Delicate – Darling Olives Estate Blend SILVER Darling Olives (Pty) Ltd Medium – Darling Olives EVOO SILVER Kleinood Wines / De Boerin Medium – de Boerin Extra Virgin Olive Oil SILVER De Rustica Estate Medium – De Rustica Frantoio SILVER Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm Medium – Frantoio SILVER Lions Creek Estate (Pty) Ltd Medium – Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil SILVER Pex Investments (Pty) Ltd. T/A Greenleaf Medium – Greenleaf Extra Virgin Olive Oil SILVER Het Vlock Casteel Delicate – Het Vlock Casteel Frantoio Exclusive SILVER Het Vlock Casteel Intense – Het Vlock Casteel Coratina SILVER Het Vlock Casteel Medium – Het Vlock Casteel Frantoio Kasteelberg SILVER Het Vlock Casteel Medium – Het Vlock Casteel Mission SILVER Indigo Ridge Medium – Indigo Ridge SILVER Hennie Volschenk Medium – Kleinbergskloof Estate Blend SILVER Hennie Volschenk Medium – Kleinbergskloof Family Reserve SILVER Kleine Haaskraal Pty Ltd Medium – Kleine Haaskraal EVOO Coratina SILVER Kleine Haaskraal Pty Ltd Medium – Kleine Haaskraal EVOO Frantoio SILVER Kransfontein Estate Medium – Kransfontein Director's Reserve SILVER Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm Delicate – Leccino SILVER Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd Medium – Mardouw Frantoio SILVER Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd Medium – Mardouw Premium Medium SILVER Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd Intense – Mardouw XXV Intense Blend SILVER Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd Medium – Mardouw XXV Medium Limited Edition SILVER Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd Delicate – Mardouw XXV Delicate SILVER Morgenster Estate Delicate – Morgenster Delicate EVOO SILVER Mount Ceder Medium – Mount Ceder EVOO SILVER Oakhurst Olives Medium – Oakhurst Olives Maurino SILVER Oakhurst Olives Medium – Oakhurst Olives Premium Reserve SILVER Oakhurst Olives Medium – Oakhurst Olives Special Reserve SILVER Olive Boutique Medium – Olive Boutique Frantoio Leccino SILVER Olive Boutique Medium – Olive Boutique Nocellara SILVER Lamara 2 Rivers (Pty) Ltd Medium – Orchard Blend SILVER Kielder South Africa Medium – Premium Selection EVOO SILVER Rio Largo Medium – Rio Largo Black SILVER Rockhaven Farm Medium – Rockhaven EVOO SILVER Pex Investments (Pty) Ltd. T/A Greenleaf Intense – Saint Sebastian Bay Extra Virgin Olive Oil SILVER Serrado Olive Estate (Pty) Ltd Medium – Serrado Extra Virgin Olive Oil SILVER Terre Paisible Intense – Terre Paisible Aromatic SILVER Terre Paisible Delicate – Terre Paisible Delicate SILVER Terre Paisible Medium – Terre Paisible Moderee SILVER Tokara Medium – Tokara Multi-Varietal EVOO SILVER Tokara Intense – Tokara Premium EVOO SILVER Zoetigheyd Farms Medium – Zoetigheyd Frantoio Valley BRONZE WINNERS Medal Producer Style & Name Bronze Darling Olives (Pty) Ltd Medium – Darling Olives Fynbossie Bronze Herstein Estate Medium – Herstein EVOO Bronze Kransfontein Estate Intense – Kransfontein Coratina Olive Oil Bronze Kransfontein Estate Delicate – Kransfontein Mission Olive Oil Bronze Olive Boutique Delicate – Olive Boutique Frantoio Bronze Zoetigheyd Farms Medium – Zoetigheyd Farm Fresh Bronze Zoetigheyd Farms Medium – Zoetigheyd Frantoio Hillside Bronze Zoetigheyd Farms Medium – Zoetigheyd Premium Blend Bronze Petra Olive Medium

Wendy Petersen, CEO of SA Olive, congratulated the winners and participants while acknowledging the support of sponsors. "The SA Olive Awards celebrate the industry’s commitment to quality and authenticity, rewarding producers who elevate our EVOOs to world-class standards.

"We also honour the Agri-Worker Awards and thank sponsors including Absa, Old Mutual, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, and Woolworths, whose backing helps strengthen the sector," Petersen said.

Economic and heritage impact

Darryl Jacobs from the Western Cape Department of Agriculture emphasised the olive sector’s role in the province. "The industry contributes to economic growth, rural development, employment, and tourism. The SA Olive Awards showcase the value of products that carry the heritage of South Africa’s soil," he said.

Woolworths reaffirmed its support for the industry. Claudia Pentasaib said: "The SA Olive Awards showcase the best of the best. We are proud to celebrate producers who embody the highest standards.

"These award-winning EVOOs demonstrate that South Africa produces oils equal to, and in many cases better than, traditional olive-growing countries. We remain committed to supporting local excellence and ensuring consumers can access the finest South African olive oils."

The awards recognise all contributors to the sector, from producers and agri-workers to sponsors and consumers, reinforcing a sustainable and globally recognised olive oil industry.