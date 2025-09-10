South Africa
    South Africa's top olive oil producers celebrated at 2025 SA Olive Awards

    South Africa’s finest Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) producers were recognised at the 2025 SA Olive Awards, held at Diemersfontein Wine and Country Estate.
    10 Sep 2025
    10 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The annual ceremony highlights excellence across the sector, from production and innovation to the people driving the industry forward.

    This year’s top EVOO producers include:

    GOLD WINNERS
    MedalProducerStyle & Name
    GOLDAndante Olives PortervilleIntense – Andanté Intenso
    GOLDBabylonstorenMedium – Babylonstoren Blend
    GOLDBabylonstorenMedium – Babylonstoren Coratina
    GOLDBabylonstorenMedium – Babylonstoren Frantoio (Vlakte)
    GOLDBabylonstorenMedium – Babylonstoren Versnit
    GOLDDE Rustica EstateIntense – De Rustica Coratina
    GOLDDE Rustica EstateDelicate – De Rustica Delicate
    GOLDDE Rustica EstateIntense – De Rustica Favolosa
    GOLDDE Rustica EstateIntense – De Rustica Intense
    GOLDDE Rustica EstateMedium – De Rustica Medium
    GOLDWillow Creek Products Pty LtdIntense – Directors Reserve
    GOLDWillow Creek Products Pty LtdMedium – Estate Blend
    GOLDOudewerfskloof Olive FarmIntense – Favolosa
    GOLDWillow Creek Products Pty LtdMedium – Frantoio Single Cultivar
    GOLDHet Vlock CasteelMedium – Het Vlock Casteel Favolosa
    GOLDLions Creek Estate (Pty) LtdMedium – Karoo Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    GOLDKleine Haaskraal Pty LtdMedium – Kleine Haaskraal EVOO Mission
    GOLDMardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdMedium – Mardouw Favolosa
    GOLDMardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdDelicate – Mardouw Premium Delicate
    GOLDMardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdIntense – Mardouw XXV Intense
    GOLDMardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdMedium – Mardouw XXV Medium
    GOLDMorgenster EstateMedium – Morgenster Don Carlo EVOO
    GOLDMorgenster EstateMedium – Morgenster Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    GOLDWillow Creek Products Pty LtdDelicate – Nuy Valley
    GOLDOudewerfskloof Olive FarmMedium – Picual
    GOLDLions Creek Estate (Pty) LtdMedium – Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    GOLDRio LargoMedium – Rio Largo Delft
    GOLDRio LargoDelicate – Rio Largo Gold
    GOLDRio LargoIntense – Rio Largo Premium
    GOLDTokaraDelicate – Tokara Frantoio EVOO
    GOLDTokaraDelicate – Tokara Mission EVOO
    GOLDTokaraMedium – Tokara Woolworth Estate EVOO
    SILVER WINNERS
    MedalProducerStyle & Name
    SILVERAltevredeIntense – Altevrede Extra Virgin Olive Oil Favolosa Intense
    SILVERAltevredeMedium – Altevrede Extra Virgin Olive Oil Frantoio Medium
    SILVERAndante Olives PortervilleIntense – Andanté Forte
    SILVERAndante Olives PortervilleMedium – Andanté Mezzo
    SILVERLions Creek Estate (Pty) LtdMedium – Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    SILVERBabylonstorenMedium – Babylonstoren Frantoio
    SILVEROudewerfskloof Olive FarmMedium – Coratina
    SILVERDarling Olives (Pty) LtdDelicate – Darling Olives Estate Blend
    SILVERDarling Olives (Pty) LtdMedium – Darling Olives EVOO
    SILVERKleinood Wines / De BoerinMedium – de Boerin Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    SILVERDe Rustica EstateMedium – De Rustica Frantoio
    SILVEROudewerfskloof Olive FarmMedium – Frantoio
    SILVERLions Creek Estate (Pty) LtdMedium – Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    SILVERPex Investments (Pty) Ltd. T/A GreenleafMedium – Greenleaf Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    SILVERHet Vlock CasteelDelicate – Het Vlock Casteel Frantoio Exclusive
    SILVERHet Vlock CasteelIntense – Het Vlock Casteel Coratina
    SILVERHet Vlock CasteelMedium – Het Vlock Casteel Frantoio Kasteelberg
    SILVERHet Vlock CasteelMedium – Het Vlock Casteel Mission
    SILVERIndigo RidgeMedium – Indigo Ridge
    SILVERHennie VolschenkMedium – Kleinbergskloof Estate Blend
    SILVERHennie VolschenkMedium – Kleinbergskloof Family Reserve
    SILVERKleine Haaskraal Pty LtdMedium – Kleine Haaskraal EVOO Coratina
    SILVERKleine Haaskraal Pty LtdMedium – Kleine Haaskraal EVOO Frantoio
    SILVERKransfontein EstateMedium – Kransfontein Director's Reserve
    SILVEROudewerfskloof Olive FarmDelicate – Leccino
    SILVERMardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdMedium – Mardouw Frantoio
    SILVERMardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdMedium – Mardouw Premium Medium
    SILVERMardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdIntense – Mardouw XXV Intense Blend
    SILVERMardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdMedium – Mardouw XXV Medium Limited Edition
    SILVERMardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdDelicate – Mardouw XXV Delicate
    SILVERMorgenster EstateDelicate – Morgenster Delicate EVOO
    SILVERMount CederMedium – Mount Ceder EVOO
    SILVEROakhurst OlivesMedium – Oakhurst Olives Maurino
    SILVEROakhurst OlivesMedium – Oakhurst Olives Premium Reserve
    SILVEROakhurst OlivesMedium – Oakhurst Olives Special Reserve
    SILVEROlive BoutiqueMedium – Olive Boutique Frantoio Leccino
    SILVEROlive BoutiqueMedium – Olive Boutique Nocellara
    SILVERLamara 2 Rivers (Pty) LtdMedium – Orchard Blend
    SILVERKielder South AfricaMedium – Premium Selection EVOO
    SILVERRio LargoMedium – Rio Largo Black
    SILVERRockhaven FarmMedium – Rockhaven EVOO
    SILVERPex Investments (Pty) Ltd. T/A GreenleafIntense – Saint Sebastian Bay Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    SILVERSerrado Olive Estate (Pty) LtdMedium – Serrado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
    SILVERTerre PaisibleIntense – Terre Paisible Aromatic
    SILVERTerre PaisibleDelicate – Terre Paisible Delicate
    SILVERTerre PaisibleMedium – Terre Paisible Moderee
    SILVERTokaraMedium – Tokara Multi-Varietal EVOO
    SILVERTokaraIntense – Tokara Premium EVOO
    SILVERZoetigheyd FarmsMedium – Zoetigheyd Frantoio Valley
    BRONZE WINNERS
    MedalProducerStyle & Name
    BronzeDarling Olives (Pty) LtdMedium – Darling Olives Fynbossie
    BronzeHerstein EstateMedium – Herstein EVOO
    BronzeKransfontein EstateIntense – Kransfontein Coratina Olive Oil
    BronzeKransfontein EstateDelicate – Kransfontein Mission Olive Oil
    BronzeOlive BoutiqueDelicate – Olive Boutique Frantoio
    BronzeZoetigheyd FarmsMedium – Zoetigheyd Farm Fresh
    BronzeZoetigheyd FarmsMedium – Zoetigheyd Frantoio Hillside
    BronzeZoetigheyd FarmsMedium – Zoetigheyd Premium Blend
    BronzePetra OliveMedium

    Wendy Petersen, CEO of SA Olive, congratulated the winners and participants while acknowledging the support of sponsors. "The SA Olive Awards celebrate the industry’s commitment to quality and authenticity, rewarding producers who elevate our EVOOs to world-class standards.

    "We also honour the Agri-Worker Awards and thank sponsors including Absa, Old Mutual, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, and Woolworths, whose backing helps strengthen the sector," Petersen said.

    Economic and heritage impact

    Darryl Jacobs from the Western Cape Department of Agriculture emphasised the olive sector’s role in the province. "The industry contributes to economic growth, rural development, employment, and tourism. The SA Olive Awards showcase the value of products that carry the heritage of South Africa’s soil," he said.

    Woolworths reaffirmed its support for the industry. Claudia Pentasaib said: "The SA Olive Awards showcase the best of the best. We are proud to celebrate producers who embody the highest standards.

    "These award-winning EVOOs demonstrate that South Africa produces oils equal to, and in many cases better than, traditional olive-growing countries. We remain committed to supporting local excellence and ensuring consumers can access the finest South African olive oils."

    The awards recognise all contributors to the sector, from producers and agri-workers to sponsors and consumers, reinforcing a sustainable and globally recognised olive oil industry.

    olive oil, sustainable agriculture, SA Olive Awards, agriculture industry, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, food and beverage, South Africa agriculture, Western Cape agriculture, olive oil producers, agroprocessing
