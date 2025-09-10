Subscribe & Follow
South Africa's top olive oil producers celebrated at 2025 SA Olive Awards
The annual ceremony highlights excellence across the sector, from production and innovation to the people driving the industry forward.
This year’s top EVOO producers include:
|GOLD WINNERS
|Medal
|Producer
|Style & Name
|GOLD
|Andante Olives Porterville
|Intense – Andanté Intenso
|GOLD
|Babylonstoren
|Medium – Babylonstoren Blend
|GOLD
|Babylonstoren
|Medium – Babylonstoren Coratina
|GOLD
|Babylonstoren
|Medium – Babylonstoren Frantoio (Vlakte)
|GOLD
|Babylonstoren
|Medium – Babylonstoren Versnit
|GOLD
|DE Rustica Estate
|Intense – De Rustica Coratina
|GOLD
|DE Rustica Estate
|Delicate – De Rustica Delicate
|GOLD
|DE Rustica Estate
|Intense – De Rustica Favolosa
|GOLD
|DE Rustica Estate
|Intense – De Rustica Intense
|GOLD
|DE Rustica Estate
|Medium – De Rustica Medium
|GOLD
|Willow Creek Products Pty Ltd
|Intense – Directors Reserve
|GOLD
|Willow Creek Products Pty Ltd
|Medium – Estate Blend
|GOLD
|Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm
|Intense – Favolosa
|GOLD
|Willow Creek Products Pty Ltd
|Medium – Frantoio Single Cultivar
|GOLD
|Het Vlock Casteel
|Medium – Het Vlock Casteel Favolosa
|GOLD
|Lions Creek Estate (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Karoo Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|GOLD
|Kleine Haaskraal Pty Ltd
|Medium – Kleine Haaskraal EVOO Mission
|GOLD
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Mardouw Favolosa
|GOLD
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|Delicate – Mardouw Premium Delicate
|GOLD
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|Intense – Mardouw XXV Intense
|GOLD
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Mardouw XXV Medium
|GOLD
|Morgenster Estate
|Medium – Morgenster Don Carlo EVOO
|GOLD
|Morgenster Estate
|Medium – Morgenster Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|GOLD
|Willow Creek Products Pty Ltd
|Delicate – Nuy Valley
|GOLD
|Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm
|Medium – Picual
|GOLD
|Lions Creek Estate (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|GOLD
|Rio Largo
|Medium – Rio Largo Delft
|GOLD
|Rio Largo
|Delicate – Rio Largo Gold
|GOLD
|Rio Largo
|Intense – Rio Largo Premium
|GOLD
|Tokara
|Delicate – Tokara Frantoio EVOO
|GOLD
|Tokara
|Delicate – Tokara Mission EVOO
|GOLD
|Tokara
|Medium – Tokara Woolworth Estate EVOO
|SILVER WINNERS
|Medal
|Producer
|Style & Name
|SILVER
|Altevrede
|Intense – Altevrede Extra Virgin Olive Oil Favolosa Intense
|SILVER
|Altevrede
|Medium – Altevrede Extra Virgin Olive Oil Frantoio Medium
|SILVER
|Andante Olives Porterville
|Intense – Andanté Forte
|SILVER
|Andante Olives Porterville
|Medium – Andanté Mezzo
|SILVER
|Lions Creek Estate (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|SILVER
|Babylonstoren
|Medium – Babylonstoren Frantoio
|SILVER
|Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm
|Medium – Coratina
|SILVER
|Darling Olives (Pty) Ltd
|Delicate – Darling Olives Estate Blend
|SILVER
|Darling Olives (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Darling Olives EVOO
|SILVER
|Kleinood Wines / De Boerin
|Medium – de Boerin Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|SILVER
|De Rustica Estate
|Medium – De Rustica Frantoio
|SILVER
|Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm
|Medium – Frantoio
|SILVER
|Lions Creek Estate (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|SILVER
|Pex Investments (Pty) Ltd. T/A Greenleaf
|Medium – Greenleaf Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|SILVER
|Het Vlock Casteel
|Delicate – Het Vlock Casteel Frantoio Exclusive
|SILVER
|Het Vlock Casteel
|Intense – Het Vlock Casteel Coratina
|SILVER
|Het Vlock Casteel
|Medium – Het Vlock Casteel Frantoio Kasteelberg
|SILVER
|Het Vlock Casteel
|Medium – Het Vlock Casteel Mission
|SILVER
|Indigo Ridge
|Medium – Indigo Ridge
|SILVER
|Hennie Volschenk
|Medium – Kleinbergskloof Estate Blend
|SILVER
|Hennie Volschenk
|Medium – Kleinbergskloof Family Reserve
|SILVER
|Kleine Haaskraal Pty Ltd
|Medium – Kleine Haaskraal EVOO Coratina
|SILVER
|Kleine Haaskraal Pty Ltd
|Medium – Kleine Haaskraal EVOO Frantoio
|SILVER
|Kransfontein Estate
|Medium – Kransfontein Director's Reserve
|SILVER
|Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm
|Delicate – Leccino
|SILVER
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Mardouw Frantoio
|SILVER
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Mardouw Premium Medium
|SILVER
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|Intense – Mardouw XXV Intense Blend
|SILVER
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Mardouw XXV Medium Limited Edition
|SILVER
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|Delicate – Mardouw XXV Delicate
|SILVER
|Morgenster Estate
|Delicate – Morgenster Delicate EVOO
|SILVER
|Mount Ceder
|Medium – Mount Ceder EVOO
|SILVER
|Oakhurst Olives
|Medium – Oakhurst Olives Maurino
|SILVER
|Oakhurst Olives
|Medium – Oakhurst Olives Premium Reserve
|SILVER
|Oakhurst Olives
|Medium – Oakhurst Olives Special Reserve
|SILVER
|Olive Boutique
|Medium – Olive Boutique Frantoio Leccino
|SILVER
|Olive Boutique
|Medium – Olive Boutique Nocellara
|SILVER
|Lamara 2 Rivers (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Orchard Blend
|SILVER
|Kielder South Africa
|Medium – Premium Selection EVOO
|SILVER
|Rio Largo
|Medium – Rio Largo Black
|SILVER
|Rockhaven Farm
|Medium – Rockhaven EVOO
|SILVER
|Pex Investments (Pty) Ltd. T/A Greenleaf
|Intense – Saint Sebastian Bay Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|SILVER
|Serrado Olive Estate (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Serrado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|SILVER
|Terre Paisible
|Intense – Terre Paisible Aromatic
|SILVER
|Terre Paisible
|Delicate – Terre Paisible Delicate
|SILVER
|Terre Paisible
|Medium – Terre Paisible Moderee
|SILVER
|Tokara
|Medium – Tokara Multi-Varietal EVOO
|SILVER
|Tokara
|Intense – Tokara Premium EVOO
|SILVER
|Zoetigheyd Farms
|Medium – Zoetigheyd Frantoio Valley
|BRONZE WINNERS
|Medal
|Producer
|Style & Name
|Bronze
|Darling Olives (Pty) Ltd
|Medium – Darling Olives Fynbossie
|Bronze
|Herstein Estate
|Medium – Herstein EVOO
|Bronze
|Kransfontein Estate
|Intense – Kransfontein Coratina Olive Oil
|Bronze
|Kransfontein Estate
|Delicate – Kransfontein Mission Olive Oil
|Bronze
|Olive Boutique
|Delicate – Olive Boutique Frantoio
|Bronze
|Zoetigheyd Farms
|Medium – Zoetigheyd Farm Fresh
|Bronze
|Zoetigheyd Farms
|Medium – Zoetigheyd Frantoio Hillside
|Bronze
|Zoetigheyd Farms
|Medium – Zoetigheyd Premium Blend
|Bronze
|Petra Olive
|Medium
Wendy Petersen, CEO of SA Olive, congratulated the winners and participants while acknowledging the support of sponsors. "The SA Olive Awards celebrate the industry’s commitment to quality and authenticity, rewarding producers who elevate our EVOOs to world-class standards.
"We also honour the Agri-Worker Awards and thank sponsors including Absa, Old Mutual, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, and Woolworths, whose backing helps strengthen the sector," Petersen said.
Economic and heritage impact
Darryl Jacobs from the Western Cape Department of Agriculture emphasised the olive sector’s role in the province. "The industry contributes to economic growth, rural development, employment, and tourism. The SA Olive Awards showcase the value of products that carry the heritage of South Africa’s soil," he said.
Woolworths reaffirmed its support for the industry. Claudia Pentasaib said: "The SA Olive Awards showcase the best of the best. We are proud to celebrate producers who embody the highest standards.
"These award-winning EVOOs demonstrate that South Africa produces oils equal to, and in many cases better than, traditional olive-growing countries. We remain committed to supporting local excellence and ensuring consumers can access the finest South African olive oils."
The awards recognise all contributors to the sector, from producers and agri-workers to sponsors and consumers, reinforcing a sustainable and globally recognised olive oil industry.