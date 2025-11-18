Lobengula Advertising proves the importance of employee marketing with winning 5 Assegai Awards

After a spectacular night of celebration at the Assegai awards, Lobengula Advertising walked away with 5 major wins: three Golds, one Silver and one Bronze, marking its most successful awards performance to date with its founding client, Standard Bank.

Brenda Khumalo, founder and managing director of Lobengula Advertising, says “These awards come at a time when organisations lose some of their talented employees due to disengagement, low morale and a misalignment in working towards the vision, what we’ve won over is employee advocacy for our client, Standard Bank.”

Lobengula Advertising has proven that with the right strategy, message, and employee-centred storytelling, internal communications can be one of the most powerful levers within an organisation.

The agency’s award-winning work was centred on meaningful internal content designed to unite teams, simplify complex business narratives, spark two-way engagement, and ultimately drive employee advocacy. In an era where employee advocacy is emerging as a core pillar of brand strength, Lobengula’s approach has become a case study in how to connect deeply with internal audiences who cannot be dazzled by superficial communications. Employees, unlike external audiences, live the organisational truth every day. They can immediately tell whether communication is authentic, aligned, and purposeful.

The winning categories for Lobengula for their Standard Bank client partner:

Channel Email - Achieva News Live Emailer - Gold Assegai Award



Special-Customer Acquisition Campaign- Achieva News Campaign - Gold Assegai Awards



Special-Branded Content - Achieva News - Gold Assegai Award



Special- Branded Content - Blue Squad - Silver Assegai Award



Special-Branded Content - All Winners Win - Bronze Assegai Award

