Corona Sunsets Festival 2025 to be broadcast live by SABC

The SABC has been announced as the official broadcaster of the Corona Sunsets Festival, to take place in Muldersdrift on 13 September 2025.

Image by Wayne Reiche

Set to deliver Joburg’s ultimate sunset celebration to audiences across the nation, the announcement comes as Corona celebrates ‘100 years under the sun’.

The Corona Sunsets Festival comes alive on SABC platforms - SABC 1, S3, and SABC Plus - giving South Africans nationwide a front-row seat to world-class performances, immersive culture, and unforgettable “More Than Music” moments.

On Saturday, 13 September, viewers can tune in for a one-hour pre-show special from 7–8pm on S3 followed by a two-hour live broadcast from 8–10pm exclusively on SABC 1, capturing every beat, moment, and golden-hued memory.

Both the pre-show and live event will also be available on demand, on SABC Plus, for those who miss it.

Set against the backdrop of Casalinga, Muldersdrift, this year’s Corona Sunsets Festival will feature world-class performances from artists including Jeremy Loops, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Oscar Mbo, Major League DJz, 340ml and more.

Through the first time ever broadcast, SABC viewers will also witness the festival’s signature “Sunset Moment,” Daniel Popper’s breathtaking art installation, trapeze acts, and the “More Than Music” experiences - immersive workshops exploring mindfulness, creativity, and sustainability.

“Corona Sunsets Festival is more than a music event - it’s about celebrating creativity, culture, and connection under the setting sun,” says Melanie Nicholson, Head of Brand: Corona South Africa.

“SABC as the official broadcaster allows us to share this experience with millions of South Africans for the first time, so everyone can be part of the magic, even from home.”

From artist profiles and behind-the-scenes rehearsal moments to the Sustainability Spotlight highlighting the festival’s “Protect Our Sunset” initiative, the broadcast promises a cinematic festival experience unlike any other.

Audiences can expect time-lapse footage of the festival build, aerial shots of the vibrant crowds, and powerful performances on the Corona Sunset Festival stage, set against Joburg’s golden skies.

The exciting broadcast builds on the SABC’s legacy of consistently spotlighting, supporting and shaping South African culture and entertainment, over generations.

“Our live broadcast of the Corona Sunsets Festival marks an exciting moment for South African entertainment. Bringing the Festival to our platforms for the first time reflects our commitment to celebrating local artistry, culture, and the power of shared experiences,” says Dichaba Phalatse, marketing manager, Video Entertainment.

The Corona Sunsets Festival is part of a global series celebrating not only world class music but the magic of the sunset, the beauty of nature, and the spirit of togetherness.

With cultural depth and a Blue Seal award signifying commitment to sustainability, the festival has become known for its “More Than Music” ethos — combining unforgettable performances with wellness, art, and environmental consciousness.