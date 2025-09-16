Hollywood icon Robert Redford passes away at 89

Robert Redford, one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, directors, and a major force behind independent cinema, has passed away at the age of 89, his publicist confirmed. He died at his home in Sundance, Utah, surrounded by loved ones.

A legacy on screen and behind the camera

Redford was known for leading roles in classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, and All the President's Men.

In 1989, he won the Academy Award for Best Director with his feature directorial debut, Ordinary People.

The film follows the disintegration of a wealthy family in Lake Forest, Illinois, following the accidental death of one of their two sons and the attempted suicide of the other. It stars Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore, Judd Hirsch, and Timothy Hutton.

His films often blended craftsmanship with cultural commentary, and his work as an activist and environmentalist added depth to his public persona. Redford was known to balance mainstream success with more difficult themes, and he remained a symbol of artistic seriousness in cinema.

Beyond acting, his influence extended far beyond the red carpet: he founded the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival, platforms that transformed independent filmmaking by giving emerging artists a space to showcase their work.

Over the years, Sundance played a critical role in boosting the careers of filmmakers who might otherwise have struggled to break into mainstream film.

Redford’s death marks the end of an era for many in the entertainment industry. Colleagues and fans alike have paid tribute, calling him a giant of cinema and “one of the lions” of film.

Robert Redford leaves behind a rich and varied legacy — onscreen, behind the camera, and in the film community. The industry now looks ahead to how his influence will continue to shape filmmaking, culture, and the business of cinema in the years to come.