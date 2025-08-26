South Africa
Lifestyle Sport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesMoonsportNorthlink CollegeOnPoint PRThirst Bar ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Two Oceans Marathon 2026 dates confirmed

    The Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (TTOM) has officially been confirmed for the weekend of 11-12 April 2026.
    26 Aug 2025
    26 Aug 2025
    Image by Devin Paisley
    Image by Devin Paisley

    The Board of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC also announced the appointment of Stillwater Sports as the official staging and commercial partner.

    Widely known as “the world’s most beautiful marathon,” the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon continues to attract thousands of elite and recreational runners from across the globe.

    The confirmation of the 2026 event underscores a shared commitment by the Two Oceans Marathon NPC, and Stillwater Sports to elevate the race to new heights while celebrating its rich legacy.

    “The Two Oceans Marathon has a proud history, and this partnership marks a significant step forward in ensuring its future as a world-class event,” says Chris Goldschmidt, chairman of the Board of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC.

    “We are confident that with Stillwater Sports’ proven expertise, alongside the continued support of Totalsports, the 2026 edition will set new benchmarks for excellence and inclusivity.”

    With a reputation for delivering premier mass participation events, Stillwater Sports brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon.

    “We are honoured to be entrusted with the staging and commercial delivery of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon,” says Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports.

    “This is a landmark event on the global running calendar, and with the backing of the Two Oceans Marathon Board, and Totalsports, our focus will be on delivering an excellent runner experience, and importantly increasing the runner value. We look forward to getting to work immediately.”

    Planning for the 2026 edition is already underway, with exciting announcements set to be made in the coming weeks.

    Event information

    Events: Ultra Marathon / Half Marathon
    Date: 11-12 April 2026
    Location: Cape Town South Africa

    For more information, visit the website.

    Read more: TotalSports, Stillwater Sports, Michael Meyer
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz