Two Oceans Marathon 2026 dates confirmed

The Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (TTOM) has officially been confirmed for the weekend of 11-12 April 2026.

Image by Devin Paisley

The Board of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC also announced the appointment of Stillwater Sports as the official staging and commercial partner.

Widely known as “the world’s most beautiful marathon,” the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon continues to attract thousands of elite and recreational runners from across the globe.

The confirmation of the 2026 event underscores a shared commitment by the Two Oceans Marathon NPC, and Stillwater Sports to elevate the race to new heights while celebrating its rich legacy.

“The Two Oceans Marathon has a proud history, and this partnership marks a significant step forward in ensuring its future as a world-class event,” says Chris Goldschmidt, chairman of the Board of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC.

“We are confident that with Stillwater Sports’ proven expertise, alongside the continued support of Totalsports, the 2026 edition will set new benchmarks for excellence and inclusivity.”

With a reputation for delivering premier mass participation events, Stillwater Sports brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon.

“We are honoured to be entrusted with the staging and commercial delivery of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon,” says Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports.

“This is a landmark event on the global running calendar, and with the backing of the Two Oceans Marathon Board, and Totalsports, our focus will be on delivering an excellent runner experience, and importantly increasing the runner value. We look forward to getting to work immediately.”

Planning for the 2026 edition is already underway, with exciting announcements set to be made in the coming weeks.

Event information

Events: Ultra Marathon / Half Marathon

Date: 11-12 April 2026

Location: Cape Town South Africa

For more information, visit the website.