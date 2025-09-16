Entries now open for 2026 Two Oceans Marathon

The Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (TTOM) returns to the Mother City on 11 April (Ultra Marathon) and 12 April 2026 (Half Marathon) and entries for both races will be managed through a ballot (draw) system, with the first phase having opened on Monday, 15 September 2025.

Image by Devin Paisley

“The 2026 edition of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon will not only celebrate TTOM’s rich legacy but also set new benchmarks for excellence and inclusivity,” says Chris Goldschmidt, chairman of the Interim Board, Two Oceans Marathon NPC.

“We know that this event holds a special place in many runner’s hearts and are therefore committed to elevating the race experience to new heights, ensuring that every runner - whether seasoned or first-time - feels part of something truly remarkable.”

According to Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports, few races in the world carry the heritage, prestige, and emotion of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon.

“For over half a century, it has tested endurance, united runners from across the globe, and become part of South Africa’s sporting soul,” says Meyer. “We are humbled to step into the role of staging and commercial partner of this iconic event, with a responsibility to honour its legacy while building an even brighter future.

Our commitment is to put runners at the heart of everything we do, deliver value to our sponsors, showcase Cape Town’s unrivalled beauty, and drive meaningful impact. We are especially grateful to the City of Cape Town, whose passion and support allow the Two Oceans Marathon to flourish as the world’s most beautiful race.

This is about more than one race weekend in April - it is about safeguarding tradition, elevating the experience, and charting the best path forward for decades to come. To every runner, supporter, partner, and citizen of Cape Town: Thank you for being part of this story. Together, we can honour the past, celebrate the present, and stride confidently into the future.”

Speaking on behalf of Totalsports, title sponsor of the Two Oceans Marathon, Jonathan Stein, head of business, Totalsports, shared his excitement around the opening of entries for the 2026 event:

“It is a privilege to welcome every runner to the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon. Known as The World’s Most Beautiful Marathon, this event is more than a race. It is a celebration of endurance, passion, and the unshakable spirit of the running community.

Crossing the start line takes courage, but it is the commitment, discipline, and countless hours of preparation that bring you here today. Whether this is your first Two Oceans or your fifteenth, you are part of something remarkable, a community united by the love of running and the pursuit of personal goals.

At Totalsports, we believe that the greatest runs are not measured only in distance or time, but in heart. As you take on every hill, every bend, and every breathtaking view, know that you are running with heart, and that is what makes this marathon so special. On behalf of Totalsports, I wish you a memorable race and an unforgettable journey.”

For more, go to https://www.twooceansmarathon.org.za