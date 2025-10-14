Two Oceans Marathon NPC announces new Board of Directors

Following a recent AGM, the Two Oceans Marathon NPC (TOM NPC), has announced the appointment of its newly constituted Board of Directors, with Chris Goldschmidt serving as chairperson and Glenn Muller as vice chairperson.

Two Oceans Marathon NPC new Board of Directors. Image by David Sullivan

“This is a reset moment for TOM NPC. Our mandate is clear: to restore confidence through uncompromising governance, transparency, and accountability,” said Chris Goldschmidt, chairperson of TOM NPC.

“Working closely with Western Province Athletics (WPA), Celtic Harriers, our Ordinary Members, and Stillwater Sports as our staging and commercial partner, we will safeguard the organisation’s future, elevate the runner experience, and honour the trust placed in us by athletes, partners, and the broader community.”

Board membership overview

Western Province Athletics (WPA):

Chris Goldschmidt (Chairperson)



Nombini Zaku



Julius Oosthuizen



Achmat Jacobs

Celtic Harriers Club (Host Club):

Armand Bam



Glenn Muller (Vice Chairperson)



Krishnakumar Patel



Sandiswa Ndlebe

Ordinary Members

Stuart Mann



Ashraf Orrie



Gavin Wright



Wietse van der Westhuizen

TOM NPC extends its gratitude to the outgoing Board members for their service.