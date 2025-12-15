Totalsports extends Two Oceans Marathon sponsorship deal for 5 more years

Totalsports, South Africa's sporting goods retailer, has announced that it would continue to be the title sponsor of the renowned Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (TTOM) for a further five years after four years.

Image by Tobias Ginsberg

“Totalsports’ decision to extend their title sponsorship for another five years is a powerful endorsement of the direction in which the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon is heading,” says Chris Goldschmidt, chairperson of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC.

“This renewed commitment allows us to plan boldly, invest meaningfully, and continue growing an event that inspires thousands of runners each year. Their support strengthens every facet of the race - from elite competition to community upliftment.”

As Goldschmidt highlights the significance of Totalsports’ continued support, Wade Bromfield, general manager of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon, adds his view on how this partnership will further enhance the runner experience and elevate the event overall.

“This unprecedented five-year commitment demonstrates Totalsports’ belief in the event, the team, the runners, and the sport itself. Together we aim to reset with purpose by honouring our heritage, learning from the past, innovating for the future, and delivering a world-class event,” says Bromfield.

“At the heart of everything that the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon does is the runner, and together with Totalsports and the TOM NPC, we are committed to prioritising the entrant, ensuring every touchpoint provides a seamless, joyful, and unforgettable experience.”

Adding to the fantastic news, Totalsports will, for the first time in 2026, also become the title sponsor of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon Trail Run - a major coup for the event and a powerful demonstration of their continued commitment to the running community.

Bromfield concludes by saying: “The Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon continues to showcase our city and country, presenting Cape Town and South Africa proudly on the global stage, while creating meaningful impact by empowering tourism, supporting local businesses, and benefiting communities well beyond race day. Totalsports’ continued partnership reinforces the strength of our shared vision, and we couldn’t be more excited for what the next five years will bring.”

Reflecting on Totalsports’ ongoing commitment, Jonathan Stein, head of Totalsports, said: "We are proud to renew our title sponsorship of the Two Oceans Marathon for another five years. This event holds a special place in our hearts - its rich history and the incredible community of runners make it a true highlight of the sporting calendar.”

Stein adds, "We are excited to also take on the role of Title Sponsor of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon Trail Run. This is the perfect fit, as the Trail Run embodies the same spirit of adventure, community, and love for the sport that defines Totalsports. By joining forces, we can continue to support runners across all distances, deliver exceptional experiences, and celebrate South Africa’s trail-running legacy."