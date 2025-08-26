All the 2025 South African Sport Awards winners

South Africa’s sporting heroes once again took center stage at the 18th annual South African Sport Awards, held at the Sun City Superbowl — a night dedicated to honouring the champions, trailblazers, and unsung heroes who continue to elevate the nation’s sporting legacy.

This year’s edition, themed, “Celebrating Sporting Excellence,” paid tribute to the remarkable achievements of athletes, coaches, administrators, and media professionals who have not only excelled in their respective disciplines but have also inspired a nation through resilience, passion, and performance.

The 18th edition was a celebration of both legacy and new talent. From seasoned champions to rising stars, the awards highlighted the depth and diversity of South African sport.

The coveted Sport Star of the Year and Team of the Year awards were claimed by Tatjana Smith and 4x100m Men's Team (Paris Olympics), respectively whose performances have captured the hearts of fans and brought pride to the nation.

Here are all the winners...

Sport Administrator of the Year: Pholetsi Moseki (Cricket)

Recreation Body of the Year: Made for More Zama (Para Surfing)

Sport Volunteer of the Year: Phuti Leolani (Football

Youth/Junior Sport Star of the Year: Simoné Kruger (Para Athletics)

Youth/Junior Sport Team of the Year: SA U19 Tug of War Men's Team (Tug of War)

Sport Visual Journalist of the Year: Roger Sedres

Sports Media Journalist of the Year: Palesa Manaleng

Technical Official of the Year: Ernesta Strydom (Para Cycling)

National Federation of the Year: South African Rugby Union (Rugby)

Sport Team of the Year: 4x100m Men's Team (Paris Olympics)

Coach of the Year: Rocco Meiring (Swimming)

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Simoné Kruger (Para Athletics)

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability: Mpumelelo Mhlongo (Para Athletics)

Sportswoman of the Year: Tatjana Smith (Swimming)

Sportsman of the Year: Alan Hartherly (Cycling)

Sport Star of the Year: Tatjana Smith (Swimming)