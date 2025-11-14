South Africa
    You FM marks historic milestone: Half a million listeners reached

    You FM, now officially the biggest urban commercial radio station in the North West province, is celebrating a remarkable achievement, reaching an audience of half a million listeners across traditional radio, digital platforms, and streaming, according to WhyFive’s BrandMapp 2025.
    Issued by You FM
    14 Nov 2025
    Driven by relatable storytelling, authentic presenters, and a powerful urban sound, You FM has become the station of choice for the North West across age, culture, and region.

    “We are not just a radio station. We are a movement, a mirror of modern South Africa, loud, proud, and unapologetically urban,” says Tebogo Mashego, managing director.

    Over the years, You FM has become more than just a radio station; it has been a catalyst for transformation, empowerment, and growth. Through its wide-reaching platform and community-driven programming, You FM has discovered and nurtured exceptional local talent, offering a springboard to many aspiring presenters, creatives, and producers who now shine in the national media space. From internships to prime-time slots, the station has opened doors where none existed, proving that greatness can indeed be homegrown.

    More than the music and conversations, You FM is telling stories that matter, uplifting voices that were once unheard, and standing shoulder to shoulder with communities across the region. You FM is instrumental in changing lives by amplifying causes, driving education campaigns, providing opportunities for collaboration with influencers, and being an authentic companion in the daily lives of almost half a million listeners. The journey of You FM is not just told through ratings, but through the lives it has touched and the futures it continues to shape.

    You FM
    Here's to the rebirth of radio, radio that's in tune with the listener. You FM targets urban, open minded listeners between the ages 25 - 44 years. The only commercial radio station broadcasting from the North West province. You FM broadcasts in 80% English and 20% of other Languages, tailored to cater and satisfy the urban listener's everchanging interests, lifestyle and music taste. You FM 89.8 - 103.9 - In Tune with YOU...
