You FM announces new drive time show

Boo-C started her radio career at Tshwane FM, followed by Massiv Metro and then Pheli FM.
Joining Boo-C on her new drive time show is actor Kaynam Black - known for roles on etv’s House of Zwide and Mzansi Magic’s Amadreadlocks – on sport and previous content producer and presenter for Massiv Metro, Onalenna Peteke, on traffic. With a focus on everything happening in and around the urban areas and townships of Pretoria and the Northwest – from Mamelodi, Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa to Mahikeng, Klerksdorp, Zeerust and Taung - Boo-C says that she is most looking forward to connecting with You FM’s listeners.
South Africa’s only independently owned black commercial radio station, You FM, recently announced one of South Africa’s heavyweight presenters, Bryce “DJ Ankletap” Clark, also known as Malume, as the host of their breakfast show Your Mornings with Malume Tap, Monday to Friday from 5am to 9am.
Additional changes to the lineup include:
Sweetness Motsepe, who has been holding down breakfast for the past five months, will move to the 9am to 12pm slot. Sweetness is passionate about self-fulfillment and creating a better version of oneself, and she hopes to inspire listeners with her show.
Mashel, a firm favourite with the audience, remains in the 12pm to 3pm slot. Mashel is an advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community, his show will also host a feature focusing on young creatives.
In the evening there has been a day part change in the You FM talk programming segment. Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm is Business Hour with well-respected and Newzroom Afrika journalist, Tumisang Ndlovu. This will be followed by Sports Hour with multi award-winning sports journalist Karabo Mokgalagadi from 7pm to 8pm, and a hard-hitting News Hour with Motlhaping Modise from 8pm to 9pm.
Alucuis Mocumi joins the station, from OFM, as the host of the weekend breakfast shows – Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 10am.
Weekends on You FM reflect the mood and lifestyle of its listeners, with a focus on nostalgic music, and mixes. Well-known producer and DJ Josi Chave joins the lineup on Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 10pm on The Weekend Switch Up.
The biggest music property on You FM, Purple Soul Train, maintains its slot with Pelo Modiga from 10am to 2pm, Sweetness from 2pm to 6pm and Kgosi Tshimega from 6pm to 10pm.
Old Skool Hangout on Saturdays between 10am and 6pm is hours of non-stop nostalgic sing-a-longs. This further enhances You FM’s music offering that listeners have come to enjoy.
Thabo Muridili, station manager for You FM, says, “Our lineup has been specifically curated to match the lifestyle of our audience. Sweetness Motsepe and Mashel are consistent presenters who have delivered quality shows over the years. We start the new radio year with confidence and look forward to bringing great music and entertainment to our listeners. Radio in the Northwest will never be the same.”
“We are also committed to growing and naturing talent in the Northwest and have introduced a number of training slots on the station,” Muridili added.
You FM is excited to bring this new lineup to its listeners and remains committed to providing quality entertainment and information that resonates with South Africans.
Listeners can tune in to You FM on FM 89.8 – 103.9, youfm.co.za, DStv channel 842 or the You Connect App.
You FM LineUp from 3 April, 2023
1am – 5am
You@Dawn with Vincent Maseko
1am – 5am
Training Slot
5am - 9am
Your Mornings with Malume Tap
Host: Ankletap
Traffic and co-host: Kgosigadi
Sport:Themba Boyi
9am - 12pm
The Sweet Spot
Host: Sweetness Motsepe
12pm - 3pm
Midday Boost with Mashel
Host: Mashel
3pm - 6pm
Convoy with You starring the Queen of Pitori
Sport: Kaynam Black
Traffic: Onalenna Peteke
6pm - 7pm
You FM Business Hour with Tumisang Ndlovu
7pm - 8pm
You FM Sports with Karabo Mokgalagadi
8pm - 9pm
You FM News Hour with Motlhaping Modise
9pm - 1am
Purple Hearts with Pelo Modiga
9pm - 1am
TowdeeMac’s Sessions on YouFM
6pm - 10pm
The Weekend Switch up with Josi Chave – Mix Show
10pm - 2am
Party with You
Host: Sydney “Sydnature” Letsapa
2am - 6am
Kaynam Black
6am - 10am
You Weekends with Alucuis Mocumi
10am - 2pm
Old School Hangout with You
Host: Kea
2pm - 6pm
Old School Hangout with You
Host: Kgosigadi
6pm - 10pm
The Weekend Switch Up with Josi Chave – Mix Show
10pm - 2am
Party with You
Host: Sydney “Sydnature” Letsapa
2am - 6am
Training Slot
6am -10am
You Weekends with Alucuis Mocumi
10am - 2pm
Purple Soul Train
Host: Pelo Modiga
2pm - 6pm
Purple Soul Train
Host: Sweetness Motsepe
6pm - 10pm
Purple Soul Train
Host: Kgosi Tshimega
10pm -1am
Training Slot