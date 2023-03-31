You FM announces new drive time show

From Monday, 3 April, You FM will welcome Busisiwe "Boo-C Queen of Pitori" Khanyile, as the host of Convoy with You from 3pm to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Boo-C started her radio career at Tshwane FM, followed by Massiv Metro and then Pheli FM.

Joining Boo-C on her new drive time show is actor Kaynam Black - known for roles on etv’s House of Zwide and Mzansi Magic’s Amadreadlocks – on sport and previous content producer and presenter for Massiv Metro, Onalenna Peteke, on traffic. With a focus on everything happening in and around the urban areas and townships of Pretoria and the Northwest – from Mamelodi, Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa to Mahikeng, Klerksdorp, Zeerust and Taung - Boo-C says that she is most looking forward to connecting with You FM’s listeners.

South Africa’s only independently owned black commercial radio station, You FM, recently announced one of South Africa’s heavyweight presenters, Bryce “DJ Ankletap” Clark, also known as Malume, as the host of their breakfast show Your Mornings with Malume Tap, Monday to Friday from 5am to 9am.

Additional changes to the lineup include:

Sweetness Motsepe, who has been holding down breakfast for the past five months, will move to the 9am to 12pm slot. Sweetness is passionate about self-fulfillment and creating a better version of oneself, and she hopes to inspire listeners with her show.

Mashel, a firm favourite with the audience, remains in the 12pm to 3pm slot. Mashel is an advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community, his show will also host a feature focusing on young creatives.

In the evening there has been a day part change in the You FM talk programming segment. Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm is Business Hour with well-respected and Newzroom Afrika journalist, Tumisang Ndlovu. This will be followed by Sports Hour with multi award-winning sports journalist Karabo Mokgalagadi from 7pm to 8pm, and a hard-hitting News Hour with Motlhaping Modise from 8pm to 9pm.

Alucuis Mocumi joins the station, from OFM, as the host of the weekend breakfast shows – Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 10am.

Weekends on You FM reflect the mood and lifestyle of its listeners, with a focus on nostalgic music, and mixes. Well-known producer and DJ Josi Chave joins the lineup on Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 10pm on The Weekend Switch Up.

The biggest music property on You FM, Purple Soul Train, maintains its slot with Pelo Modiga from 10am to 2pm, Sweetness from 2pm to 6pm and Kgosi Tshimega from 6pm to 10pm.

Old Skool Hangout on Saturdays between 10am and 6pm is hours of non-stop nostalgic sing-a-longs. This further enhances You FM’s music offering that listeners have come to enjoy.

Thabo Muridili, station manager for You FM, says, “Our lineup has been specifically curated to match the lifestyle of our audience. Sweetness Motsepe and Mashel are consistent presenters who have delivered quality shows over the years. We start the new radio year with confidence and look forward to bringing great music and entertainment to our listeners. Radio in the Northwest will never be the same.”

“We are also committed to growing and naturing talent in the Northwest and have introduced a number of training slots on the station,” Muridili added.

You FM is excited to bring this new lineup to its listeners and remains committed to providing quality entertainment and information that resonates with South Africans.

Listeners can tune in to You FM on FM 89.8 – 103.9, youfm.co.za, DStv channel 842 or the You Connect App.

You FM LineUp from 3 April, 2023

Monday to Thursday

1am – 5am

You@Dawn with Vincent Maseko

Friday

1am – 5am

Training Slot

Monday to Friday

5am - 9am

Your Mornings with Malume Tap

Host: Ankletap

Traffic and co-host: Kgosigadi

Sport:Themba Boyi

9am - 12pm

The Sweet Spot

Host: Sweetness Motsepe

12pm - 3pm

Midday Boost with Mashel

Host: Mashel

3pm - 6pm

Convoy with You starring the Queen of Pitori

Sport: Kaynam Black

Traffic: Onalenna Peteke

Monday to Thursday

6pm - 7pm

You FM Business Hour with Tumisang Ndlovu

7pm - 8pm

You FM Sports with Karabo Mokgalagadi

8pm - 9pm

You FM News Hour with Motlhaping Modise

Monday to Wednesday

9pm - 1am

Purple Hearts with Pelo Modiga

Thursday

9pm - 1am

TowdeeMac’s Sessions on YouFM

Friday

6pm - 10pm

The Weekend Switch up with Josi Chave – Mix Show

10pm - 2am

Party with You

Host: Sydney “Sydnature” Letsapa

Saturday

2am - 6am

Kaynam Black

6am - 10am

You Weekends with Alucuis Mocumi

10am - 2pm

Old School Hangout with You

Host: Kea

2pm - 6pm

Old School Hangout with You

Host: Kgosigadi

6pm - 10pm

The Weekend Switch Up with Josi Chave – Mix Show

10pm - 2am

Party with You

Host: Sydney “Sydnature” Letsapa

Sunday

2am - 6am

Training Slot

6am -10am

You Weekends with Alucuis Mocumi

10am - 2pm

Purple Soul Train

Host: Pelo Modiga

2pm - 6pm

Purple Soul Train

Host: Sweetness Motsepe

6pm - 10pm

Purple Soul Train

Host: Kgosi Tshimega

10pm -1am

Training Slot