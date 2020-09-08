#Womensmonth sponsored by

Exclusive: Judge President Monica Leauuw speaks to media, she opens up to You FM on Women's Month

She has avoided the media for over 40 years while climbing the legal ranks spanning two contrasting governments and now holds the highest judicial seat in the North West. The first woman Judge President has made history again, but this time her own personal best. Judge President Monica Leeuw spoke to the media for the time since the beginning of her career. In an exclusive interview with You FM at her home in the Mafikeng, North West, the stalwart spoke openly on her career life as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She also spoke about issues dear to her heart especially gender-based violence and how the justice system can help.