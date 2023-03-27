You FM Welcomes DJ Ankletap as host of breakfast show

South Africa's only independently owned Black commercial radio station, You FM is proud to announce the addition of Bryce "DJ Ankletap" Clark to their team.

Starting on Monday, 3 April he will be hosting the station's breakfast show, "YOUR Mornings with Malume Tap."

DJ Ankletap, affectionately known as Malume, with a devoted following of M'chanas, is one of the most successful radio personalities in South Africa. He will be joined by Boipelo “Kgosigadi” Hlapane, a newcomer to commercial radio and previous presenter at Voice of Wits (VOW) as his co-host and leading sports commentator and SuperSport broadcaster, Themba Boyi as the sports presenter.

Malume sees his return to the North West province, where he grew up, as a full circle moment. He is confident that his unique storytelling ability, focus on mental health, and perspective on life in South Africa will continue to appeal to a broad audience.

“Returning to my roots at YOU FM is more than just a homecoming. It's a chance to share my passion for radio with the people who have been with me since the beginning. I am thrilled to be part of this exciting new station and to wake up every morning with my fellow North Westerners. This is where my journey started, and now, it's time to make new memories and create magic together,” said Ankletap.

The show will also focus on uplifting the Northwest community, by doing good deeds through the You FM CSI projects called You Cares.

Thabo Muridili, the station manager at You FM, is delighted to have Malume join the team, recognising his talent and the positive impact he will have on listeners. “Malume is a star who is relatable and honest in his broadcast style. We see this as a big scoop for the station and look forward to growing the You FM brand together with him and all our talent on the station,” said Muridili. “With the relaunch of our app, YOU CONNECT, we are looking forward to connecting with more listeners.”

DJ Ankletap began his career at UJFM, where he was discovered by Tumelo Diaho-Monaheng, who recently joined You FM as programming manager. Diaho-Monaheng sees this move as an opportunity to keep the competitive spirit in the industry alive. “When big names like Malume join the station, it tells that there is something you’re doing good, we know that radio is in a health space.”

DJ Ankletap started his commercial radio career at YFM where he spent 12 years.

Listeners can tune in to Your Mornings with Malume Tap, Monday to Friday from 5am to 9am, on FM 89.8 – 103.9, youfm.co.za, DStv channel 842 or You FM app.

Further announcements regarding You FM’s lineup will be made shortly.