South Africa
Agriculture Food Security
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA Harvest expands greenhouse network to support local food systems

    SA Harvest has completed three greenhouses in Cape Town, Gqeberha, and rural Eastern Cape as part of its strategy to strengthen local food systems and improve community resilience.
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025
    Community gardener Luyanda Mapeyi at Tehillah in Cape Town | image supplied
    Community gardener Luyanda Mapeyi at Tehillah in Cape Town | image supplied

    The facilities use Fresh Life Produce’s African Grower vertical hybrid-hydroponic system, allowing communities to grow vegetables on limited land. Each greenhouse is co-located with an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre to integrate nutrition and education into local food programmes.

    Cape Town Pilot

    The first greenhouse at Tehillah Community Collaborative in Elsie’s River has been used to track nutritional outcomes and support local engagement. Ozzy Nel, COO of SA Harvest, said the project provides a model for linking food production with early education.

    Missionvale, Gqeberha

    The Missionvale Care Centre greenhouse delivers fresh vegetables to patients while providing training in vertical farming to local youth. Linda van Oudheusden of Missionvale Care Centre noted that the project supports both nutrition and skills development.

    Pondoland, Eastern Cape

    The third greenhouse at iThemba Kuluntu includes solar and water systems to support operations in a remote area. More than 40 women have been trained as early childhood practitioners. The site will serve as SA Harvest’s feeding partner in the region.

    The greenhouses complement SA Harvest’s broader work distributing surplus food through a network of community partners. Since 2019, the organisation has distributed over 94 million meals and prevented more than 38,000 tonnes of CO₂e emissions.

    The initiative demonstrates a practical approach to integrating local food production with nutrition, education, and community development.

    Read more: food security, greenhouses, SA Harvest
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Homeless Service Centre Kitchen ManagerCape TownU-turn Homeless Ministries9 Sep
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz