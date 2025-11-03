97 SA coastal sites recognised in 2025/26 Blue Flag and Green Coast awards

South Africa has announced its 2025/26 Blue Flag and Green Coast certifications, recognising 97 beaches, marinas, boats, and natural coastal sites for excellence in environmental management, safety, and sustainable tourism.

Wessa (the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa), the national operator of the global Blue Flag eco-label, confirmed that 50 full-status Blue Flag beaches, 20 pilot sites, five marinas, seven tourism boats, and 15 Green Coast sites met international standards for quality, safety, and environmental stewardship this year.

"We are proud to host this celebration in our beautiful coastal town," says Ndlambe Madam Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso. “It’s a place recognised not only for its natural beauty, but for the Blue Flag status we work hard to uphold year after year."

As Wessa marks 99 years of promoting environmental stewardship, the Blue Flag and Green Coast awards remain key milestones in fostering responsible coastal management across South Africa’s 3,000 km coastline.

Global standards, local achievement

Since 2001, the Blue Flag Programme has grown into one of the most recognised international eco-labels for beaches, marinas, and tourism boats. The programme operates through collaboration between municipalities, tourism entities, volunteers, and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE).

"Blue Flag and Green Coast are more than symbols—they represent commitment, collaboration, and clean, safe, well-managed coastal spaces,” says WESSA CEO Cindy-Lee Cloete. "Behind every flag is a team that works tirelessly to meet global standards and ensure these sites belong to everyone."

Honouring long-term achievers

Some sites have maintained Blue Flag status for decades: Hibberdene Beach (10 years), Witsand and Umzumbe (15 years), and Kelly’s Beach and Lappiesbaai (20 years).

Blue Flag sites 2025/26

Municipality Full sites Pilot

sites Total Blue Flag sites City of Cape

Town 8 0 8 Overstrand 2 3 5 Cape

Agulhas 1 0 1 Hessequa 6 0 6 Mossel

Bay 4 3 7 Bitou 6 0 6 Nelson

Mandela Bay 3 2 5 Kouga 2 0 2 George 3 1 4 Ndlambe 3 0 3 KwaDukuza 4 0 4 Ray

Nkonyeni 7 2 9 Umdoni 1 4 5 Buffalo

City Metro 0 2 2 Mandeni 0 2 2 Port

Nolloth

*1st in Northern

Cape 0 1 1

• Tourism boats: Slashfin, Dreamcatcher, Whale Whisperer, White Shark, Shark Bait, Robberg Express, Oceanic

• Marinas: Royal Alfred Marina, Thesen Harbour Town, Thesen Islands Homeowners, V & A Waterfront, Club Mykonos

"Through floods, storms, and shifting tides, our community has kept the Blue Flag flying for 20 years,” says Ndlambe Deputy Director Fanie Fouche. “It’s never just about the beach—it’s about people, purpose, and progress."

Green Coast programme expands

The Green Coast Programme, which complements Blue Flag, recognises natural, less-developed coastal areas that uphold environmental integrity and encourage nature-based tourism. The network has more than doubled this season, with new municipalities and community organisations joining.

Certified green coast sites

Implementing

partners Green Coast sites City of Cape

Town Blaauwberg Nature Reserve Bitou

Municipality & Nature’s Valley Trust Nature’s

Valley CapeNature Walker

Bay Knysna Municipality & The Strandloper

Project Swartvlei Beach Mbhashe Local

Municipality Qatywa Beach, Lubanzi Beach, Cwebe

Beach Great Kei Local Municipality & Chrysalis

Training Chintsa Beach, Morgan Bay, Kei

Mouth Ray Nkonyeni Municipality & Mpenjati

Conservancy, Leisure Bay Conservancy Leisure Bay Conservancy,

Trafalgar Marine Reserve and Surrounds Kouga

Municipality & The JBay Surf Alliance J Bay Supertubes, J Bay

Paradise Beach George Local

Municipality Gwaing Beach

Dr Deborah Robertson-Andersson, representing Kei Mouth and Morgan Bay, says: "We started as four people walking our coastline during lockdown, and today we are over 400 residents working together. That is true coastal stewardship—citizen science in action."

Turning awareness into action

WESSA’s Stop the Strangle campaign combats marine pollution and ghost fishing gear.

“Around 640,000 tons of discarded fishing gear enter our oceans annually, affecting over 100,000 marine mammals and a million seabirds,” notes Mike Denison.

Marine Conservationist Dickie Chivell emphasised individual responsibility: “Every fishing line bin, every cleanup, every act of awareness matters.”

Ryan Peter, Director of Coastal Development, DFFE, adds: "Coastal management connects municipalities, communities, and government. Together we are building the systems, data, and partnerships that make South Africa a leader in integrated coastal management."