97 SA coastal sites recognised in 2025/26 Blue Flag and Green Coast awards
Wessa (the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa), the national operator of the global Blue Flag eco-label, confirmed that 50 full-status Blue Flag beaches, 20 pilot sites, five marinas, seven tourism boats, and 15 Green Coast sites met international standards for quality, safety, and environmental stewardship this year.
"We are proud to host this celebration in our beautiful coastal town," says Ndlambe Madam Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso. “It’s a place recognised not only for its natural beauty, but for the Blue Flag status we work hard to uphold year after year."
As Wessa marks 99 years of promoting environmental stewardship, the Blue Flag and Green Coast awards remain key milestones in fostering responsible coastal management across South Africa’s 3,000 km coastline.
Global standards, local achievement
Since 2001, the Blue Flag Programme has grown into one of the most recognised international eco-labels for beaches, marinas, and tourism boats. The programme operates through collaboration between municipalities, tourism entities, volunteers, and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE).
"Blue Flag and Green Coast are more than symbols—they represent commitment, collaboration, and clean, safe, well-managed coastal spaces,” says WESSA CEO Cindy-Lee Cloete. "Behind every flag is a team that works tirelessly to meet global standards and ensure these sites belong to everyone."
Honouring long-term achievers
Some sites have maintained Blue Flag status for decades: Hibberdene Beach (10 years), Witsand and Umzumbe (15 years), and Kelly’s Beach and Lappiesbaai (20 years).
Blue Flag sites 2025/26
|Municipality
|Full sites
|Pilot
sites
|Total Blue Flag sites
|City of Cape
Town
|8
|0
|8
|Overstrand
|2
|3
|5
|Cape
Agulhas
|1
|0
|1
|Hessequa
|6
|0
|6
|Mossel
Bay
|4
|3
|7
|Bitou
|6
|0
|6
|Nelson
Mandela Bay
|3
|2
|5
|Kouga
|2
|0
|2
|George
|3
|1
|4
|Ndlambe
|3
|0
|3
|KwaDukuza
|4
|0
|4
|Ray
Nkonyeni
|7
|2
|9
|Umdoni
|1
|4
|5
|Buffalo
City Metro
|0
|2
|2
|Mandeni
|0
|2
|2
|Port
Nolloth
*1st in Northern
Cape
|0
|1
|1
• Tourism boats: Slashfin, Dreamcatcher, Whale Whisperer, White Shark, Shark Bait, Robberg Express, Oceanic
• Marinas: Royal Alfred Marina, Thesen Harbour Town, Thesen Islands Homeowners, V & A Waterfront, Club Mykonos
"Through floods, storms, and shifting tides, our community has kept the Blue Flag flying for 20 years,” says Ndlambe Deputy Director Fanie Fouche. “It’s never just about the beach—it’s about people, purpose, and progress."
Green Coast programme expands
The Green Coast Programme, which complements Blue Flag, recognises natural, less-developed coastal areas that uphold environmental integrity and encourage nature-based tourism. The network has more than doubled this season, with new municipalities and community organisations joining.
Certified green coast sites
|Implementing
partners
|Green Coast sites
|City of Cape
Town
|Blaauwberg Nature Reserve
|Bitou
Municipality & Nature’s Valley Trust
|Nature’s
Valley
|CapeNature
|Walker
Bay
|Knysna Municipality & The Strandloper
Project
|Swartvlei Beach
|Mbhashe Local
Municipality
|Qatywa Beach, Lubanzi Beach, Cwebe
Beach
|Great Kei Local Municipality & Chrysalis
Training
|Chintsa Beach, Morgan Bay, Kei
Mouth
|Ray Nkonyeni Municipality & Mpenjati
Conservancy, Leisure Bay Conservancy
|Leisure Bay Conservancy,
Trafalgar Marine Reserve and Surrounds
|Kouga
Municipality & The JBay Surf Alliance
|J Bay Supertubes, J Bay
Paradise Beach
|George Local
Municipality
|Gwaing Beach
Dr Deborah Robertson-Andersson, representing Kei Mouth and Morgan Bay, says: "We started as four people walking our coastline during lockdown, and today we are over 400 residents working together. That is true coastal stewardship—citizen science in action."
Turning awareness into action
WESSA’s Stop the Strangle campaign combats marine pollution and ghost fishing gear.
“Around 640,000 tons of discarded fishing gear enter our oceans annually, affecting over 100,000 marine mammals and a million seabirds,” notes Mike Denison.
Marine Conservationist Dickie Chivell emphasised individual responsibility: “Every fishing line bin, every cleanup, every act of awareness matters.”
Ryan Peter, Director of Coastal Development, DFFE, adds: "Coastal management connects municipalities, communities, and government. Together we are building the systems, data, and partnerships that make South Africa a leader in integrated coastal management."