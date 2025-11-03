South Africa
Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsBizcommunity.comMedia24Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    97 SA coastal sites recognised in 2025/26 Blue Flag and Green Coast awards

    South Africa has announced its 2025/26 Blue Flag and Green Coast certifications, recognising 97 beaches, marinas, boats, and natural coastal sites for excellence in environmental management, safety, and sustainable tourism.
    3 Nov 2025
    3 Nov 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Wessa (the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa), the national operator of the global Blue Flag eco-label, confirmed that 50 full-status Blue Flag beaches, 20 pilot sites, five marinas, seven tourism boats, and 15 Green Coast sites met international standards for quality, safety, and environmental stewardship this year.

    "We are proud to host this celebration in our beautiful coastal town," says Ndlambe Madam Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso. “It’s a place recognised not only for its natural beauty, but for the Blue Flag status we work hard to uphold year after year."

    As Wessa marks 99 years of promoting environmental stewardship, the Blue Flag and Green Coast awards remain key milestones in fostering responsible coastal management across South Africa’s 3,000 km coastline.

    Global standards, local achievement

    Since 2001, the Blue Flag Programme has grown into one of the most recognised international eco-labels for beaches, marinas, and tourism boats. The programme operates through collaboration between municipalities, tourism entities, volunteers, and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE).

    "Blue Flag and Green Coast are more than symbols—they represent commitment, collaboration, and clean, safe, well-managed coastal spaces,” says WESSA CEO Cindy-Lee Cloete. "Behind every flag is a team that works tirelessly to meet global standards and ensure these sites belong to everyone."

    Honouring long-term achievers

    Some sites have maintained Blue Flag status for decades: Hibberdene Beach (10 years), Witsand and Umzumbe (15 years), and Kelly’s Beach and Lappiesbaai (20 years).

    Blue Flag sites 2025/26

    MunicipalityFull sitesPilot
    sites    		Total Blue Flag sites
    City of Cape
    Town    		808
    Overstrand235
    Cape
    Agulhas    		101
    Hessequa606
    Mossel
    Bay    		437
    Bitou606
    Nelson
    Mandela Bay    		325
    Kouga202
    George314
    Ndlambe303
    KwaDukuza404
    Ray
    Nkonyeni    		729
    Umdoni145
    Buffalo
    City Metro    		022
    Mandeni022
    Port
    Nolloth
    *1st in Northern
    Cape    		011

    • Tourism boats: Slashfin, Dreamcatcher, Whale Whisperer, White Shark, Shark Bait, Robberg Express, Oceanic
    • Marinas: Royal Alfred Marina, Thesen Harbour Town, Thesen Islands Homeowners, V & A Waterfront, Club Mykonos

    "Through floods, storms, and shifting tides, our community has kept the Blue Flag flying for 20 years,” says Ndlambe Deputy Director Fanie Fouche. “It’s never just about the beach—it’s about people, purpose, and progress."

    Green Coast programme expands

    The Green Coast Programme, which complements Blue Flag, recognises natural, less-developed coastal areas that uphold environmental integrity and encourage nature-based tourism. The network has more than doubled this season, with new municipalities and community organisations joining.

    Certified green coast sites

    Implementing
    partners    		Green Coast sites
    City of Cape
    Town    		Blaauwberg Nature Reserve
    Bitou
    Municipality & Nature’s Valley Trust    		Nature’s
    Valley
    CapeNatureWalker
    Bay
    Knysna Municipality & The Strandloper
    Project    		Swartvlei Beach
    Mbhashe Local
    Municipality    		Qatywa Beach, Lubanzi Beach, Cwebe
    Beach
    Great Kei Local Municipality & Chrysalis
    Training    		Chintsa Beach, Morgan Bay, Kei
    Mouth
    Ray Nkonyeni Municipality & Mpenjati
    Conservancy, Leisure Bay Conservancy    		Leisure Bay Conservancy,
    Trafalgar Marine Reserve and Surrounds
    Kouga
    Municipality & The JBay Surf Alliance    		J Bay Supertubes, J Bay
    Paradise Beach
    George Local
    Municipality    		Gwaing Beach

    Dr Deborah Robertson-Andersson, representing Kei Mouth and Morgan Bay, says: "We started as four people walking our coastline during lockdown, and today we are over 400 residents working together. That is true coastal stewardship—citizen science in action."

    Turning awareness into action

    WESSA’s Stop the Strangle campaign combats marine pollution and ghost fishing gear.

    “Around 640,000 tons of discarded fishing gear enter our oceans annually, affecting over 100,000 marine mammals and a million seabirds,” notes Mike Denison.

    Marine Conservationist Dickie Chivell emphasised individual responsibility: “Every fishing line bin, every cleanup, every act of awareness matters.”

    Ryan Peter, Director of Coastal Development, DFFE, adds: "Coastal management connects municipalities, communities, and government. Together we are building the systems, data, and partnerships that make South Africa a leader in integrated coastal management."

    Read more: Environmental Awards, sustainable tourism, Wessa, marine conservation, coastal management
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz